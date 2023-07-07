Opinion | The Mixed Emotions of Donald Trump’s MAGA America: Anger and Delight

Opponents of Trump fail to grasp the happiness that his supporters feel because they only witness the anger. I am a member of a diverse church in Nashville, which serves as a sanctuary from the prevalent MAGA Christianity in my nearby hometown of Franklin. On Sunday, we had the privilege of hearing from Walter Simmons, a Black pastor and founder of the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition. He shed light on the common experience of activists who publicly dissent in MAGA America. “If you can’t handle death threats, Franklin is not the place for you,” he warned.

Simmons was referring to the struggles faced by racial justice activists in conservative strongholds. They endure the fury of the MAGA mob. When they are labeled as individuals who seek to “destroy our country and our family,” they are denied the opportunity to feel any joy.

However, Trump’s supporters fail to comprehend the impact of this anger as they primarily experience the delight of the MAGA community. To them, supporting Trump is an enjoyable experience. The South, where the MAGA movement is concentrated, prides itself on being the most hospitable region in America. Therefore, being called “mean” or “cruel” feels completely unfounded and untrue to them. In their perspective, they remain the same kind-hearted people they have always been – they have simply gained a critical understanding of the flaws they believe you possess. And by “you,” they often refer to the distorted representations of individuals they have never met.

In fact, they often remain oblivious to the extremes of the Trump movement. Many of them are unaware that their progressive neighbors have been subjected to threats and intimidation. Even when confronted with the movement’s darkest aspects, they struggle to believe it. Thus, they dismiss Jan. 6 as a false flag event or a “fedsurrection.” They find it hard to accept that it was a genuine and violent attempt to overthrow the elected government because they personally know these people or individuals like them, and they believe them to be mostly good-hearted. They attribute the incident to a mistake, an exaggeration, a trick, or the actions of a few bad apples. To them, the real crime was the alleged stolen election.

The combination of anger and joy within the MAGA movement renders it resilient, yet also narrows its influence. If you find yourself among the growing list of adversaries, Trump holds no appeal. His movement is viewed as an assault on your life, your choices, your home, and even your identity. However, if you reside within the core MAGA community, not even the highly capable Ron DeSantis can replicate the authentic Trump experience. Take, for instance, the boat parades, which serve as both participants’ demonstration of preserving the future of civilization and an opportunity to indulge in a festive atmosphere.