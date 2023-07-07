Opinion: The Challenges of Communication Across Language Barriers

In April 1899, French journalist Henri Turot embarked on a journey to the Philippines and penned an article titled “The War in the Philippines” for the magazine Le Tour du Monde. Turot’s report, which has been flawlessly translated into English by the late E. Aguilar Cruz, is not only a significant primary source on Philippine history but also includes a collection of contemporaneous photographs that bring the Philippine-American War to life. Reading firsthand accounts like Turot’s provides greater insight into historical events compared to relying solely on textbooks. It is important to consider that even back then, reports on conflicts between nations, such as the United States of America and the First Philippine or Malolos Republic (which had not yet gained recognition from other nations), were plagued by misinformation. Turot highlighted this by referencing a glowing report by US General Elwell S. Otis that boasted of victories and high morale among American troops. However, upon conducting his own inquiries upon arriving in Manila, Turot discovered a different reality. He reported on the disastrous outcome of a mission led by General Lawton, with a detachment falling into an ambush and being taken prisoner, as well as the Filipinos’ fierce resistance against the US forces. Turot also highlighted mutinies and enemy soldiers discarding their weapons into the Pasig River, revealing the true state of the enemy troops despite the optimistic reports. French accounts of the Philippine-American War, like Turot’s, offer a sympathetic perspective on the Filipinos’ struggle for independence. Unfortunately, many of these valuable texts are inaccessible due to issues such as time and language. Throughout the previous century, the prevailing narrative was that the US had liberated the Philippines from the oppressive Spanish rule and would subsequently recognize the country’s independence after a period of democratic instruction and assimilation into American ways. However, it was not until July 4, 1946, that the Philippines became an officially recognized independent nation, despite declaring independence on June 12, 1898. Before setting sail from Hong Kong to Manila, Turot conducted interviews with two individuals: US Consul Rounsevelle Wildman and Galicano Apacible, a diplomatic agent of the Malolos Republic. Turot was taken aback by Wildman’s dismissive attitude toward Emilio Aguinaldo, considering him a mere insignificant figure and treating him with contempt. Historical records now reveal that Consul Wildman, along with Consul E. Spencer Pratt in Singapore, convinced Aguinaldo to align with the US forces against Spain by leading him to believe that they would depart and recognize Philippine independence after Spain’s defeat. Wildman’s view of Filipinos as uncivilized and unfit for self-governance, coupled with his condescending approach towards their affairs, is appalling. Conversely, Turot had the opportunity to interview Apacible, who was described as intelligent, dignified, observant, expressive, and enthusiastic. Angrily, Apacible challenged the notion of Filipinos being considered savages or rebels and pondered why colonizing countries would oppress them and portray them as uncivilized barbarians to the rest of the world. Turot’s investigations continued after a 72-hour journey from Hong Kong to Manila, where he engaged in a conversation with George Dewey. Dewey initially praised the Filipinos, stating that they were intelligent and more capable of self-governance than the Cubans. However, he later contradicted himself, asserting that the Americans were never allies of the Filipinos, but merely shared a common enemy. This discrepancy can be attributed to the language barrier, as Aguinaldo had limited proficiency in English, leading to misunderstandings regarding the nature of their relationship. The Americans only clarified that their action was parallel, not an alliance, much later. Consequently, on July 4, 1946, Aguinaldo declared that the US did not grant the Philippines independence but rather recognized the independence proclaimed by Filipinos in 1898 nearly five decades after the fact.

