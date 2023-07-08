Opinion: RTÉ’s Priority Should Be Reporting the News, Not Becoming the News

Judge Anthony Halpin, presiding over a case involving 159 individuals charged with non-payment of their TV licence fee, took the opportunity to criticize the broadcaster, referring to its “God-like personalities” and “freeloaders,” while the defendants were struggling with living costs. The incoming RTÉ director general, Kevin Bakhurst, has expressed his commitment to a fresh start. A positive meeting between RTÉ unions and Bakhurst resulted in a commitment to restore staff confidence. However, it is crucial to urgently gather all the facts to address the issues at hand. The undisclosed payments made to Ryan Tubridy and the peculiar entertainment budgets need thorough examination. The culture that allowed such extravagance under a veil of secrecy must be eradicated. It is believed that RTÉ’s detachment from its audience played a role in this crisis. Jeremy Godfrey, the head of Ireland’s regulating commission for broadcasters and online media, emphasized the importance of verifying whether RTÉ delivers public-service broadcasting as promised. RTÉ publishes a statement of performance commitments each year, including putting the audience at the center of decision-making, protecting and strengthening public service broadcasting, and ensuring transparency and accountability. Failing in all three areas should be a source of great embarrassment. With changing technologies necessitating the reinvention of media organizations, RTÉ’s disconnection from its values has further handicapped it. It is crucial to address reality without delays in order to retain damage control options. Cosmetic changes are not enough; RTÉ must act swiftly to secure its future, as public anger may seal its fate if given the chance.

