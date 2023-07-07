Opinion | Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: An Irresistible Figure for the Wealthy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an eccentric figure whose beliefs span the political spectrum. He has embraced both right-wing fantasies and remnants of his former progressive stance, such as advocating for Bitcoin and promoting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. He even claims that Prozac is responsible for mass shootings and opposes U.S. support for Ukraine, while also endorsing single-payer healthcare. Without the name recognition associated with his famous family, Kennedy would likely go unnoticed. However, despite his lineage, he stands no chance of winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

Surprisingly, Kennedy has recently gained support from influential figures in Silicon Valley, as Ron DeSantis’s campaign faces setbacks. Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, has publicly endorsed Kennedy, and other notable tech figures have hosted fundraisers for him. Even Elon Musk, who is in the process of dismantling Dorsey’s creation, held a Twitter Spaces event with Kennedy.

This phenomenon begs the question: what role do technology billionaires play in modern American politics? Recently, I highlighted how some tech elites have become skeptics of economic progress, denying the positive news about economic growth and inflation. The growing support for Kennedy among Silicon Valley insiders demonstrates that this trend is part of a larger pattern.

What seems to captivate tech billionaires about Kennedy is his contrarian nature and disregard for conventional wisdom and expert opinions. Before delving into the specific tech-bro aspects of this political moment, it’s worth discussing the value of being contrarian.