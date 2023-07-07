Opinion | Reconsidering John Roberts and Clarence Thomas’ Interpretation of the Constitution as ‘Colorblind’

Within Harlan’s dissent, there is a passage that implies an egalitarian worldview. Harlan writes, “In respect of civil rights, all citizens are equal before the law. The humblest is the peer of the most powerful. The law regards man as man and takes no account of his surroundings or of his color when his civil rights as guaranteed by the supreme law of the land are involved.”

However, as Hutchison points out, this statement reflects Harlan’s disregard for social realities in relation to the law. Hutchison writes, “The same implication applies: just as people could be ‘equal before the law’ while being vastly unequal in every other aspect, the law could still ‘regard man as man’ whether that man resided in a mansion or a cardboard box.”

Douglas S. Reed, a government professor at Georgetown, states that Harlan’s dissent “partly relies on legal formalism, which requires public actors to ignore the realities of inequality within the American experience and maintain a strict separation between public legal categories and private social standing.”

It almost seems as if Harlan is echoing Anatole France’s ironic quip, “the law, in its majestic equality, forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal their bread.” While the law may not acknowledge social distinctions and material inequalities, these distinctions and inequalities still exist and influence how both groups and individuals perceive and experience the law.

The crux of Harlan’s dissent in the Plessy case is a practical disagreement with the majority. Unlike the other justices and the State of Louisiana, he does not believe that segregating Americans by race in public places is necessary to uphold white racial supremacy. Harlan argues, “Social equality no more exists between two races when traveling in a passenger coach or a public highway than when members of the same races sit by each other in a streetcar or in the jury box.” He dismisses the notion that social equality could exist “between the white and black races in this country.”

According to Harlan, legal segregation will only perpetuate a conflict between races and undermine the United States’ legitimacy in the eyes of the world. He states, “We boast of the freedom enjoyed by our people above all other peoples. But it is difficult to reconcile that boast with a state of the law which, practically, puts the brand of servitude and degradation upon a large class of our fellow citizens, our equals before the law.”

In Harlan’s view, as long as the “white race” remains faithful to the “principles of constitutional liberty,” it does not require Jim Crow laws. The “white race” would continue to be “the dominant race” in terms of prestige, achievements, education, wealth, and power. The colorblind Constitution would be sufficient to uphold supremacy without jeopardizing order or international standing.