Opinion | Exciting Anacostia River Splash Offers Glimpse of Future Swimming Opportunities for D.C. Residents

In a significant development, the long-awaited legal swimming event in the Anacostia River, scheduled for Saturday, had to be canceled due to a rainstorm causing raw sewage overflow. Nevertheless, this setback should not dampen our spirits. The fact that such an event was even planned is a testament to the tremendous progress made in revitalizing what was once one of the most polluted rivers in the United States. It serves as a reminder that there is still work to be done, hence the postponement until September.

The swimming ban in D.C. was implemented in 1971 due to high levels of E. coli bacteria caused by human waste runoff. However, significant efforts have been made since then. In 2005, the city and federal government established a multibillion-dollar cleanup plan through a consent decree. The completion of a tunnel in 2018, which captures 90 percent of sewage overflow and redirects it to a treatment plant, was a major milestone. Furthermore, another tunnel set to become operational this year will increase this capacity to 98 percent. Unfortunately, due to ongoing construction work, the sewer overflow controls were offline during the recent heavy rains, necessitating the cancellation of the “Splash” event.

Moreover, there are still persistent issues with dangerous toxins contaminating the riverbed. Dumping and littering have been longstanding problems in the Anacostia. However, the city’s 5-cent fee on plastic bags has provided funds for ongoing river restoration efforts, with the goal of making all waterways in the city suitable for swimming and fishing by 2032.

Encouragingly, the water quality in Kingman Island, Buzzard Point, and Washington Channel now meets recreational swimming standards 90 percent of the time. Anacostia Riverkeeper Trey Sherard highlights how much safer the water has become compared to a decade ago, which many residents are still unaware of.

This progress in Washington reflects a global trend of urban waterway cleanups. Paris, for instance, is investing $1.53 billion to make the Seine suitable for swimming during the upcoming Olympics. New York Harbor has experienced its cleanest state in over a century, with the Billion Oyster Project aiming to introduce 1 billion oysters by 2035 as natural purifiers. Notably, people have even begun swimming in the Hudson River, an unimaginable feat when the Clean Water Act was established in 1972. We eagerly anticipate a future where the citizens of Washington can enjoy the same luxury.