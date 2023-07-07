Opinion | Efforts by Guatemalan Election Deniers Seek to Subvert Democracy

Guatemala’s democracy is currently facing a dangerous threat. In the last four years, a group of influential elites linked to organized crime, referred to as the “pact of the corrupt,” has been systematically dismantling the democratic institutions of Guatemala. They have co-opted judicial bodies, arrested and exiled prosecutors, judges, journalists, and pro-democracy activists. Now, in their latest move to consolidate power, they are attempting to manipulate the ongoing national elections.

President Alejandro Giammattei has strategically appointed loyalists to the courts and the electoral tribunal in preparation for the 2023 elections. The ruling regime and its allies have exploited these institutions to distort the Constitution and manipulate election procedures in their favor. The judiciary has gone so far as to overturn a constitutional ban to allow the daughter of a former dictator to run for office. They have also certified the candidacies of regime allies who have been charged and convicted of crimes, while disqualifying their rivals with manufactured allegations of misconduct.

Despite these efforts, Bernardo Arévalo, a moderate reformist who championed an anti-corruption platform and had only 3 percent support before the elections, emerged as one of the top two candidates in the June 25 general elections, securing 12 percent of the vote. His rival, Sandra Torres of the National Unity of Hope party, received nearly 16 percent of the vote and is aligned with the “pact of the corrupt.” In 2019, she was indicted for illicit campaign financing, and her party has connections to organized crime.

On July 1, the Constitutional Court ordered a review of the ballots from the first-round presidential election in response to challenges from Torres’s party and its allies, despite the concessions made by other candidates and the validation of the elections by international and domestic observers. This ruling raises concerns that further baseless challenges could potentially overturn the results, delay the second round, or exclude Arévalo from competing altogether. The echoes of fraud accusations resemble those in the United States after President Biden’s victory in 2020, but the presence of a corrupted judicial system in Guatemala gives the election deniers a higher chance of success.

The situation has led to political uncertainty, but the people of Guatemala are determined not to let their democracy die without a fight. Despite the regime’s attempts to steal the elections, ordinary citizens are raising their voices in defense of their fundamental right to vote. If they succeed, it will demonstrate that it is possible to resist authoritarianism. This could be a breakthrough moment for Guatemalans and serve as inspiration for other parts of the world where democracy is under threat.

Arévalo, a former diplomat, sociologist, and current representative in the national legislature, defied expectations by emerging as a leading candidate. He surpassed the candidate from Giammattei’s Vamos party by more than 200,000 votes. Arévalo belongs to the centrist Movimiento Semilla party, also known as the “seed movement.” The party primarily consists of young university students, professors, engineers, and small-business owners.

Arévalo’s unexpected rise is reminiscent of his father, Juan José Arévalo, who initiated a period of reformist government called the Democratic Spring in the 1940s. This era of positive change was abruptly ended by a C.I.A.-backed coup in 1954, leading to four decades of war and dictatorial rule.

The popularity of Arévalo and Semilla at this pivotal moment aligns with his father’s political legacy. The party was formed in response to corruption scandals that shook Guatemala in 2015. It sought to channel popular discontent and build a consensus among those disillusioned with corrupt politicians. Since transitioning to a political party in 2018, Semilla has remained committed to combating impunity and strengthening democracy.

Last month, Semilla presented itself as a viable alternative for frustrated voters. Despite attempts by the ruling party to sideline outsider candidates and maintain the status quo, their undemocratic tactics backfired. Voter turnout reached 60 percent, surpassing expectations, and a quarter of those who voted expressed their anger towards the rigged system by casting blank or voided ballots. These factors, combined with support for the last remaining reformist candidate, propelled Arévalo into the runoff round.

Semilla’s success and the subsequent backlash have inspired a citizen-led movement determined to ensure that the will of the people prevails. Citizens have initiated a social media campaign, sharing handwritten precinct-level vote registries to challenge claims of fraud. Volunteers are observing the court-ordered auditing of vote tallies. Indigenous organizations have pledged to hold peaceful nationwide demonstrations if the courts attempt to manipulate the election. Even members of the historically conservative business community have endorsed the pro-democracy movement, demanding respect for the electoral results and the continuation of the scheduled runoff on August 20.

The international community is also rallying behind Guatemala’s defenders of democracy. The European Union, the Organization of American States, and even the United States, which has been hesitant to confront the Giammattei government, have affirmed the legitimacy of the election results and condemned electoral interference. Fellow democracies in Central America are also rooting for Guatemala’s emerging civic movement, as it could serve as a blueprint for resisting autocratic leaders in their own countries.

Guatemala faces significant political challenges in the weeks ahead. Even if the court declares the results valid and Arévalo is allowed to run, he will need to build a broad alliance that can unite around a shared political agenda—a difficult task in a country historically divided along ethnic, socioeconomic, and ideological lines. However, Guatemala has overcome similar obstacles in the past. The anti-corruption protests of 2015 mobilized a diverse popular movement that ousted a sitting president and vice president. Despite subsequent setbacks, the perseverance and dedication of opposition leaders have laid the groundwork for this new democratic moment.

Even if Arévalo is successful in the second round of elections, he will face a disinformation campaign aimed at vilifying him and instilling fear. Additionally, his minority congressional delegation and the entrenched power of the corrupt elite will hinder his ability to govern effectively.

However, for now, the focus is on the high political stakes involved. If the election deniers succeed, Guatemala will lose the battle for democracy. But if its defenders prevail, it will deal a severe blow to democratic backsliding in a country where the autocratic momentum once seemed unstoppable.

Anita Isaacs is a professor of political science at Haverford College. Rachel A. Schwartz is a professor of international and area studies at the University of Oklahoma. Álvaro Montenegro is a Guatemalan journalist.

