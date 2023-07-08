Opinion | CIA Director Burns on the Imperatives for U.S. Intelligence Today and Tomorrow

Surrounded by a hazy atmosphere, a bird gracefully soars in front of iconic landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, a scene reminiscent of the recent haze caused by wildfires in Canada. This picturesque moment serves as a reminder that our world is constantly changing and evolving.

In a thought-provoking essay adapted from CIA Director William J. Burns’ remarks at the annual Ditchley Foundation lecture, he reflects on the transformative nature of our world and the role of intelligence in shaping it. Burns recalls a pivotal time in his career when the Cold War was coming to an end, the Soviet Union was collapsing, and Germany was on the path to reunification. It was a time of American dominance, where the power of democracy and free markets seemed invincible. However, Burns highlights the temporary nature of this dominance, as history continued to unfold and new challenges emerged.

He emphasizes the importance of recognizing the risks inherent in a globalized world, where authoritarianism and fragmented political systems can threaten the progress made by democracies and free markets. Burns predicts the shared threats posed by climate change and health insecurity, particularly the HIV/AIDS epidemic, foreshadowing the challenges we face today.

Drawing from his extensive diplomatic experience, Burns acknowledges the current plastic moment we find ourselves in – a world that is more complex and contested than ever before. The United States can no longer claim sole dominance in global affairs, and the need for concerted efforts to address global issues has become even more crucial. Burns, as the Director of the CIA, is tasked with helping President Biden and other policymakers understand and navigate this transformed world.

He outlines three distinct features of this new world. First, the challenge posed by China’s rise and its ambitious goals. Additionally, Russia under Vladimir Putin’s leadership continues to disrupt global order. Second, the presence of problems without passports, such as pandemics and the climate crisis, which require international cooperation to address. Lastly, the revolution in technology, which is reshaping every aspect of our lives and introducing new possibilities and risks.

Burns acknowledges the conflicts that arise from these challenges, with strategic competition often hindering cooperation on shared global problems. He specifically addresses the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, highlighting Putin’s fixation on controlling the country and the Ukrainian people’s resilience against his aggression. Burns emphasizes that Putin’s war has been a strategic failure for Russia, revealing its weaknesses and damaging its economy.

While Russia poses a formidable test, Burns recognizes that China is the country with the intent and power to reshape the international order. President Xi Jinping’s growing repression at home and aggression abroad cannot be ignored. The competition with China occurs against a backdrop of thick economic interdependence and commercial ties, which have brought both benefits and risks. Burns emphasizes the need for sensibly managing these dependencies rather than decoupling from China’s economy.

In conclusion, Burns asserts that we are at a critical juncture in history, where the post-Cold War era has ended, and our task is to shape the future. Success will require leveraging our strengths, strengthening alliances and partnerships, and leaving a world that is more free, open, secure, and prosperous for future generations. The challenges ahead are daunting, but with careful navigation, cooperation, and a deep understanding of the transformed world, we can overcome them.

