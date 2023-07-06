OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is taking proactive measures to address the potential emergence of an AI ‘superintelligence.’ The company, led by Ilya Sutskever, its chief scientist and co-founder, acknowledges that while we are still some distance away from creating AI systems smarter than humans, it is possible that such technology could be developed within this decade. OpenAI recognizes the need for new governance institutions, scientific innovations, and strategies to manage the risks associated with advanced AI.

To tackle this global threat, OpenAI has formed a specialized team called Superalignment. Under the leadership of Ilya Sutskever, this team of experts aims to develop a human-level automated alignment researcher. The approach involves training AI models to handle complex tasks that surpass human capabilities and ensuring their ability to identify tasks that humans may overlook. By combining scalable oversight and generalization techniques, the team hopes to establish an effective training method.

The Superalignment team also focuses on validating their AI training, with a focus on robustness and automated interpretability. They automate the search for problematic behavior and internal processes, thereby enhancing their alignment process. To test the effectiveness of their alignment researcher, the team deliberately trains misaligned models and performs adversarial training to identify and correct any errors.

Interestingly, OpenAI is using AI itself to combat the potential threat of AI superintelligence. They envision a future where AI systems can progressively take over alignment work and develop better alignment techniques than current human capabilities. This approach allows OpenAI to delegate alignment tasks to AI models that continuously improve and refine their abilities.

While OpenAI is at the forefront of AI research, other companies are also working towards the development of safer AI tools. Anthropic, for instance, has introduced Claude, an AI chatbot that competes with ChatGPT but focuses on avoiding harmful outputs. Claude employs a “constitutional AI” model, adhering to ten principles that guide its behavior, including maximizing positive impact, avoiding harmful advice, and respecting freedom of choice.

Anthropic’s approach involves training Claude using a separate AI that selects answers based on the principles outlined in the AI constitution. This approach ensures that Claude aligns with ethical standards while performing exceptionally in its role as an AI chatbot. In fact, Claude’s performance impressed a professor at Virginia’s George Mason University, as it outperformed many human responses in answering law and economics exam questions.

In conclusion, OpenAI's Superalignment team and their innovative approach demonstrate the company's commitment to addressing the potential risks associated with AI superintelligence. By training AI models to detect and correct errors, OpenAI aims to mitigate global risks and ensure the responsible development of AI.

