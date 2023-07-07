A co-founder of OpenAI, a major player in the field of artificial intelligence, is issuing a warning that the development of superintelligence must be carefully controlled to avoid the extinction of humanity. In a blog post on Tuesday, Ilya Sutskever and Jan Leike, the head of alignment at OpenAI, expressed their belief that the advent of superintelligence could happen as early as this decade. While acknowledging the potential benefits of superintelligence in solving global problems, they also highlighted the significant risks associated with its immense power, including the disempowerment of humanity or even human extinction. They emphasized the need for new institutions to govern and align superintelligence with human intent. They noted that current AI alignment techniques, which rely on human supervision, would be insufficient for superintelligence and called for new scientific and technical breakthroughs to address this issue.

To tackle these challenges, Sutskever and Leike announced that they are leading a dedicated team at OpenAI, committing 20% of their compute power to this endeavor over the next four years. While they acknowledged the ambitious nature of their goal, they expressed optimism that focused efforts could lead to a solution. The team’s focus includes improving existing OpenAI models like ChatGPT, mitigating risks, and addressing the machine learning challenges of aligning superintelligent AI systems with human intent. Their ultimate aim is to develop an automated alignment researcher that operates at a roughly human-level, using extensive computational resources to scale and iteratively align superintelligence.

OpenAI’s efforts in this area are supported by Microsoft. Their strategy involves developing a scalable training method, validating the resulting model, and stress-testing the alignment pipeline. The company recognizes the importance of careful control and regulation in the pursuit of superintelligence to ensure the safety and well-being of humanity.

In conclusion, OpenAI’s co-founders are advocating for the responsible development and governance of superintelligence, acknowledging its potential while also highlighting the need to address associated risks. They are leading a dedicated team and committing significant resources to align superintelligence with human intent, calling for new scientific and technical advancements to tackle this complex problem. Microsoft is backing their efforts, recognizing the importance of careful oversight in the pursuit of powerful AI systems.

