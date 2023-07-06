Only Three All-Star Selections for the Mets and Yankees

According to Spotrac, the Mets and Yankees boast the highest payrolls in Major League Baseball, totaling over $600 million in combined player salaries. However, luxury tax bills are expected to push this number well over $700 million. Despite these hefty investments, only three players from these teams have been selected for this year’s All-Star Game.

Representing the Yankees at the game on July 11 in Seattle will be pitcher Gerrit Cole and the injured outfielder Aaron Judge. The Mets will be represented by first baseman Pete Alonso. It’s worth noting that last year, when both teams were performing well, they had a combined total of 10 All-Star selections.

The Yankees have a longstanding tradition of having at least one player in the All-Star Game, with appearances in 90 out of the 92 games since 1933. However, due to injuries and rest, it remains uncertain if they will have any participants this year.

Judge, elected as a starter for the American League, has been limited to 49 games due to a toe injury. Cole, who is having a stellar season with a 2.79 E.R.A., pitched on Sunday and might have his next start moved to Saturday, leaving him with less time to recover before the All-Star Game.

Despite the rest issue, Cole expressed his intention to play in the game. He mentioned his desire to start an All-Star Game and acknowledged the competition for the role, including former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi and Shohei Ohtani.

As for the Mets, who have been a major disappointment this season despite their high payroll, Pete Alonso is a reasonable choice as their sole representative. Although his batting average is lower than in previous years, his 25 home runs rank second in the National League.

Alonso also announced his participation in the Home Run Derby, an event he has excelled in before. Winning in 2019 and 2021 and reaching the quarterfinals last year, Alonso holds the record for the most combined home runs in the event’s history.

Manager Buck Showalter believes that Alonso’s All-Star selection and participation in the Home Run Derby could help boost his performance and confidence. Showalter expressed his belief in Alonso’s talent and labeled him as one of the league’s true stars.

Meanwhile, the Mets, once hopeful for a World Series appearance, are facing the possibility of becoming sellers before the trading deadline. Adding insult to injury, their division rival, the Atlanta Braves, who have spent over $100 million less on payroll, will send an MLB-high eight players to the All-Star Game.

In conclusion, while the Mets and Yankees have invested heavily in player salaries, their representation in this year’s All-Star Game does not match their financial investments. Nevertheless, the selected players, including Pete Alonso, Gerrit Cole, and Aaron Judge, have the opportunity to showcase their talent on the big stage.

