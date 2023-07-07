Online Usage in the Philippines Surpasses Other Asia Pacific Countries

According to Statista, the Philippines leads the Asia Pacific region in terms of time spent connected to the internet, averaging approximately 10 hours per day. This impressive growth can be attributed to the country’s continuous efforts to improve its internet infrastructure. The website also predicts that by 2028, around 77.81% of the population will have internet access, indicating that the Philippines is successfully adapting to global digitalization.

However, DICT Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue highlights that this progress also presents new challenges that the country must overcome. It is likely that similar issues will arise in other countries, making it important to observe how their governments respond.

In this article, we will explore the Philippines’ rising internet usage and discuss the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s strategies for addressing potential risks. Additionally, we will provide more details about the country’s growing online usage.

Statista reports that the Philippines’ efforts to improve online connectivity have resulted in increased internet usage. The average download speed in the country has reached 81.42 Mbps. Data from the Department of Information and Communications Technology, as cited by MSN, reveals that 83% of Filipinos use the internet. Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue states that the Philippines consistently ranks at the top in global surveys in terms of internet usage, far surpassing the global average of six hours per day. Filipinos spend more than 10 hours per day connected to the internet, with a significant portion of that time dedicated to social media usage. This indicates the country’s strong online presence.

However, a recent Inquirer report suggests that 77% of Filipinos primarily use the internet for social media purposes. Telenor Asia, an international telecommunications company, even labeled Filipinos as the “most virtually social.” While this level of online interaction is commendable, it also raises concerns about the productive use of the internet.

Telenor Asia emphasizes that the digital divide in the Philippines is not solely due to connectivity issues but also stems from a lack of digital skills. To address this, Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue suggests the need for digital skilling initiatives, especially in rural areas. She points out that the younger population in the country, referred to as “Generation Z,” predominantly uses the internet for social media, e-commerce, and networking rather than for educational purposes. Batapa-Sigue believes that government agencies must also utilize social media platforms to provide access to important information.

Furthermore, Batapa-Sigue expresses concern that many micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are not benefiting from the increased online usage. These businesses miss out on opportunities to boost productivity due to their limited utilization of digital payment systems. She acknowledges that there are risks associated with digital payments, such as scams, but argues that overall, digital payments can make MSMEs more globally competitive.

In conclusion, the Philippines leads the Asia Pacific region in terms of internet usage, with Filipinos spending an average of 10 hours per day connected to the internet. This growth comes with increased expectations for faster and more reliable mobile networks. The Department of Information and Communications Technology is exploring strategies to ensure that the country harnesses the benefits of internet usage while addressing potential risks, such as the digital divide and unproductive online behavior.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Philippines’ Online Usage:

1. What is the Philippines’ rank in internet usage?

According to Statista, the Philippines ranks first among the Asia Pacific countries in terms of time spent on the internet. However, the country ranks 23rd in overall internet resiliency in the region.

2. Which country has the highest number of internet users?

China has the highest number of internet users, with nearly three in four people using online services. India ranks second, followed by the United States.

3. Why do Filipinos use the internet?

The majority of Filipinos (77%) use the internet for socializing, according to Inquirer. They also spend a significant amount of time streaming videos and music. Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue encourages Filipinos to explore more productive uses of the internet.

