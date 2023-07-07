OceanGate halts all exploration and commercial activities following fatal Titan sub implosion

OceanGate, the company responsible for the submersible incident that resulted in the death of five individuals, has decided to halt all exploration and commercial operations.

The company made this announcement on its website. However, no specific details were provided. It should be noted that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was one of the victims in the tragic accident, which occurred when the Titan submersible was en route to the wreckage of the Titanic.

The Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation, along with authorities from Canada, France, and the United Kingdom, are currently investigating the cause of the implosion that led to the fatalities. Their inquiry will consider potential misconduct, incompetence, negligence, unskillfulness, or willful violation of regulations by OceanGate and the Coast Guard.





Debris from the Titan submersible recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic is unloaded Wednesday in Newfoundland.



Paul Daly/The Canadian Press/AP





This tragic incident has brought OceanGate and Rush under scrutiny. In a previously released video, Rush admitted to bending the rules in order to make trips to the Titanic possible for his company.

“I want to be remembered as an innovator. General [Douglas] MacArthur once said that you are remembered for the rules you break,” Rush stated. “I have broken some rules for the greater good, guided by logic and solid engineering principles.”

OceanGate is a privately held company known for its innovative use of materials and state-of-the-art technology in developing deep-diving submersibles.

It is important to note that OceanGate had been warned about safety concerns for years. In 2018, a professional trade group cautioned that the experimental design approach of the Titan could lead to catastrophic outcomes. Furthermore, an OceanGate employee raised safety concerns regarding the Titan’s design and the company’s testing protocols for the hull’s reliability. Unfortunately, OceanGate terminated the employee after he reported his concerns to government regulators and company management.

Last month, the Titan went missing during a dive to the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic. The crew of the Polar Prince research vessel lost contact with the submersible after 1 hour and 45 minutes.

In addition to Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son Suleman, billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet were also on board the sub.

Trending News