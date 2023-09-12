OC Fair’s Future Rodeo Presence Limited: Unlikely Prospect in 2024

Next year’s Orange County Fair will likely not feature a rodeo, according to fair officials. However, there may be a new type of animal attraction added in the future.

Terry Moore, the fair’s director of communications, explained that the decision was made for business reasons related to this year’s rodeo provider, Flying U Rodeo. It had nothing to do with the unfortunate injury suffered by a bull during the event.

On August 3, a bucking bull broke its hind leg shortly after leaving the chute. It took several minutes for wranglers to transport the injured animal for medical attention, leaving the audience shocked.

Some animal rights activists have seized upon this incident to encourage fair officials and the city of Costa Mesa to reconsider holding future rodeos.

The matter came up during the September 5 City Council meeting. However, council members emphasized that they have no authority over the fair’s lineup. The fair takes place on state property at the Orange County Fair & Events Center.

“Though our influence is limited, we have many friends at the Fairgrounds with whom we can have open discussions about the best use of that asset. I fully intend to initiate those discussions,” stated Mayor John Stephens.

Indeed, Moore confirmed that the mayor had an informal conversation with OC Fair & Events Center CEO Michele Richards.

“It is highly unlikely that we will have a rodeo at the fair next year due to business reasons. However, we may introduce another animal attraction in the future,” Moore revealed.

“Animals will always play a role in the fair because they are integral to our agricultural history. That is the essence of why fairs exist,” Moore added.

Several cities in California, including Irvine and Pasadena, have already banned rodeos in recent years due to concerns about animal cruelty. A proposed ordinance to effectively ban rodeos in Los Angeles has passed a City Council committee, but final council approval is still pending.