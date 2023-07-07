Nursing Home Workers in LA County Commence Protests Due to Insufficient Staffing – Orange County Register

A group of workers from various nursing homes in Los Angeles County launched the first of several protests on Thursday, July 6, citing serious issues of understaffing and high turnover that impede the quality of patient care.

These workers are employed at nursing homes owned by Brius Healthcare and operated by Rockport Healthcare Services, and they are represented by SEIU Local 2015.

The protests will occur over a three-week period in July, with the first one taking place at Centinela Skilled Nursing & Wellness Centre West in Inglewood. Other rallies will be held at nursing homes in Los Angeles, Vernon, Claremont, Maywood, Pomona, Norwalk, and Montrose.

Currently, Brius operates 77 nursing homes throughout the state, with SEIU Local 2015 representing around 4,000 workers at 28 of those facilities, including 16 in Los Angeles County. Some of the labor contracts in LA County have already expired, with some ending last year and others as recently as February.

Efforts to reach representatives from Brius and Rockport were unsuccessful.

Carmen Roberts, the executive vice president of the union, emphasized that employees at the nursing homes should ideally care for six to seven patients each but often have to manage 15 or more.

“With that level of staffing, it’s impossible to provide adequate care,” she said.

Danielle Williams, a certified nursing assistant at the Inglewood facility, has personally experienced the staffing shortage.

“Certain patients are at risk of falling, but they’ll try to get up,” said the 36-year-old Los Angeles resident. “If their assigned nurse is busy with another patient, there may not be anyone available to keep an eye on them.”

Williams added that the situation takes a toll on employees as well.

“It’s physically exhausting and puts a strain on your back. You don’t have the breaks you need,” she said.

According to the workers, chronic understaffing has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in high turnover rates among care workers who are already underpaid and lacking proper protection.

This problem has persisted for years and has led to government sanctions and multiple lawsuits against Brius, including actions filed by the California attorney general.

One specific civil lawsuit filed in August 2021 alleges that Brius owner Shlomo Rechnitz and other individuals and entities were responsible for the deaths of 24 elderly and dependent residents at Windsor Redding Care Center due to the mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Another lawsuit from March 2020 claims that Lidice Diaz, an employee, was wrongfully terminated for refusing to participate in the alleged “patient dumping” of Medi-Cal residents at Park Avenue Healthcare & Wellness Center in Pomona.

The workers are also demanding higher wages and better benefits. Certified nursing assistants currently average $19 an hour, while non-nursing personnel earn minimum wage or slightly more.

In their three-year contract, they seek a 5% cost-of-living raise and additional pay increases based on seniority. They also want more affordable healthcare coverage, as only 10% of union members can currently afford to participate in the existing plan due to high costs.

The workers also express concerns about having only three sick days per year, which poses a risk to both workers and patients.