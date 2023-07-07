Nikki McCray-Penson, Hall of Fame Women’s Basketball Player, Passes Away at 51

Nikki McCray-Penson, a revered figure in women’s basketball, passed away on Friday at the age of 51. She had been serving as an assistant coach for the Rutgers women’s basketball team at the time of her death. The tragic news was confirmed by the school.

McCray-Penson’s most notable coaching stint was alongside Dawn Staley at the University of South Carolina from 2008-2017. During her final season with the Gamecocks, they achieved a momentous victory by clinching the national championship.

McCray-Penson, who excelled as a player at the University of Tennessee from 1991 to 1995, was honored as the SEC Player of the Year twice. Although her collegiate career culminated in a loss to UConn in the national championship game, she went on to have a successful nine-season tenure in the WNBA, earning three All-Star selections and winning Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2000.

After retiring from playing in 2006, McCray-Penson promptly transitioned into coaching, initially assuming an assistant role at Western Kentucky until 2008. In her final coaching season with Old Dominion, where she spent three seasons, she was recognized as the C-USA Coach of the Year in 2020.

In 2013, McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer while working at South Carolina, displaying immense strength throughout her battle.

Described as having a vibrant personality and a passion for nurturing young athletes, McCray-Penson’s impact on the basketball community will be sorely missed. “She had such light, such positive energy inside her no matter what was going on,” stated Dawn Staley. “I am heartbroken that cancer has taken that light from us, but I know that she would want us to be the ones to carry it on in her absence.”

McCray-Penson also had a brief stint as the head coach at Mississippi State during the 2020-21 season, compiling an overall record of 63-48 in her four seasons as a head coach.

Having been inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012, McCray-Penson’s contributions to the sport will always be remembered.

