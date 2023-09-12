New COVID-19 Vaccine Update: A Game-Changer for Americans

According to health officials, it is recommended that most Americans receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisers have endorsed the new shots for individuals aged 6 months and above. The agency’s director has quickly approved the recommendation, meaning that doses should be available as early as Wednesday.

While the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished, there are still numerous hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each week. Hospitalizations have been on the rise since late summer, although recent data suggests that infections might be leveling off, particularly in the South.

However, experts are concerned that immunity from previous vaccinations and infections is waning in many individuals, necessitating the need for a new shot to save lives.

A CDC survey from last month showed that approximately 42% of respondents stated they would definitely or probably get the new vaccine. However, only around 20% of adults received an updated booster when it was offered a year ago.

Doctors are hoping that enough people get vaccinated to prevent another “tripledemic” like the one experienced last year, when hospitals were overwhelmed by an early flu season, an influx of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and another surge in winter coronavirus cases.

Here’s what you need to know about the new COVID-19 shots:

WHO SHOULD GET THE UPDATED VACCINE?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the updated Pfizer and Moderna shots for adults and children as young as 6 months. From the age of 5, most individuals can receive a single dose even if they haven’t had a prior COVID-19 shot. Younger children might require additional doses depending on their history of COVID-19 infections and vaccinations.

The CDC determines the best usage of vaccines and provides recommendations for U.S. doctors and the general public. The agency’s panel of outside experts voted 13-1 in favor of the updated COVID-19 shots. The dissenting vote came from a panel member who believed that the new shots should initially only be recommended for older individuals and others at the highest risk of severe illness. However, other panel members stated that individuals of all ages could benefit from the new shots.

“We need to make vaccination recommendations as clear as possible,” said Dr. Camille Kotton, an infectious diseases doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital and a panel member.

WHERE CAN I GET A SHOT?

The new vaccine will be available at pharmacies, health centers, and some doctor’s offices. The government’s vaccines.gov website will list locations. The manufacturers have set the list price of each shot at $120 to $130. But federal officials have stated that the new COVID-19 shots will still be free of charge for most Americans through private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. For those without insurance or with inadequate insurance coverage, the CDC is working with health departments, clinics, and select pharmacies to provide temporary free shots.

A representative from Pfizer has stated that doses are expected to be available at some U.S. locations as early as Wednesday.

WHY MORE COVID-19 SHOTS?

Similar to flu shots being updated each year, the FDA has provided COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers with a new recipe for this fall. The updated shots target a single variant called XBB.1.5, a descendant of omicron. This is a significant change as the COVID-19 vaccines offered since last year are combination shots targeting the original coronavirus strain and an earlier omicron variant, making them outdated.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax have all produced new supplies, and on Monday, the FDA approved shots from Pfizer and Moderna. Novavax’s updated vaccine is still under review.

WILL THEY BE EFFECTIVE ENOUGH?

Health officials are optimistic, unless a new mutant arises. As expected, XBB.1.5 has diminished over the months it took to refine the vaccine. Presently, there are various coronavirus variants causing illness, and the most common ones are closely related. Recent lab testing conducted by vaccine makers and other research groups suggests that the updated shots will provide crossover protection.

Previous vaccinations or infections have continued to help prevent severe disease and death, but protection diminishes over time, especially against milder infections as the virus evolves. The FDA did authorize an additional booster dose for seniors and other high-risk individuals last spring. However, most Americans have not received a vaccination in approximately one year.

CAN I GET A FLU SHOT AND COVID-19 SHOT AT THE SAME TIME?

Yes, according to the CDC. There is no difference in effectiveness or side effects if individuals receive these vaccines simultaneously, although getting one in each arm might be more comfortable. The CDC recommends a yearly flu shot for nearly everyone aged 6 months and above. The best time to get it is before the end of October.