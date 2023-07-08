NCT Dream Unveils ‘Poison’ Track Video in Anticipation of Upcoming Album

July 7 (UPI) — The talented South Korean boy band NCT Dream has graced us with another extraordinary music video.

As a subunit of the legendary boy band NCT, NCT Dream has released a mesmerizing track video for their latest single, “Poison,” on Friday.

The visually stunning “Poison” video showcases the NCT Dream members showcasing their incredible talents in contrasting settings of a desert and a lush garden.

“Poison” is one of the captivating songs featured on NCT Dream’s highly anticipated upcoming album, ISTJ. The group will bless us with the full album on July 17.

ISTJ also includes the captivating single “Broken Melodies,” for which NCT Dream had released a sensational music video in June.

ISTJ will mark a significant milestone for NCT Dream as it will be their first full-length album since the release of their album Glitch Mode in March 2022.

NCT Dream consists of immensely talented members, namely Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

As a full group, NCT boasts a whopping 22 members and is also comprised of other exceptional subunits namely NCT 127, NCT U, WayV, and DoJaeJung.