NBCUniversal’s New Leader, Mike Cavanagh, Implements Major Changes in Top Positions

Mike Cavanagh, the new leader of NBCUniversal, has made significant changes to the company’s leadership team. One of the key announcements is the promotion of Donna Langley, who will now have broad authority over creative decisions for the company’s entertainment content, including films and TV shows for their Peacock streaming service. Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal television and streaming, is also being given an elevated role in overseeing business decisions related to creative content.

To streamline the company’s leadership ranks, Mr. Cavanagh is reducing the number of executives who report directly to him. However, he will continue to work closely with key individuals such as Adam Miller, executive vice president overseeing operations and technology, as well as communications, human resources, and corporate social responsibility.

These promotions mark Mr. Cavanagh’s first major steps since taking over as CEO. His predecessor, Jeff Shell, resigned following a sexual harassment investigation.

In an internal memo, Mr. Cavanagh emphasized that these changes are aimed at positioning NBCUniversal better in an evolving business landscape. He acknowledged the challenges posed by cord-cutting and emerging competitors, expressing his excitement to work with the team to drive the company forward.

As part of the reorganization, Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal TV and streaming, will be leaving the company. Frances Berwick will be elevated to the role of chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, reporting to Mr. Lazarus and Ms. Langley.

Since assuming leadership, Mr. Cavanagh has visited NBCUniversal’s offices in various locations and familiarized himself with influential figures like Jimmy Fallon. He has reassured colleagues that business will continue as usual despite the changes.

Mr. Cavanagh has faced unexpected challenges, including the sudden departure of the company’s ad sales chief, Linda Yaccarino, who joined Twitter as CEO. This occurred just as NBCUniversal was preparing its annual upfronts, which contribute significantly to its revenue.

Promoting Donna Langley reflects NBCUniversal’s confidence in her as a seasoned creative executive with a track record of box office successes. Collaborating with Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination, Langley played a vital role in producing blockbusters like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru”.

Meanwhile, Mark Lazarus has been a key figure at NBCUniversal for over a decade. His notable achievements include striking major deals with the Olympics, the NFL, and the Premier League. He has also been instrumental in the growth of “Sunday Night Football,” NBCUniversal’s flagship NFL program.

