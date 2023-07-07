NBA News: Pacers Secure Tyrese Haliburton on a 5-Year Contract and Embrace Arrival of Bruce Brown

The Indiana Pacers made a significant announcement on Thursday, solidifying their future by reaching a five-year max contract agreement with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. This groundbreaking deal has the potential to pay Haliburton a franchise record-breaking sum of $260 million and ensures his tenure with the Pacers until the end of the 2028-29 season.

Since joining the team in a trade with the Sacramento Kings before the 2021-22 trade deadline, Haliburton has been the focal point of Indiana’s rebuilding efforts. With an impressive statistical record of averaging 19.7 points, 10.2 assists, and 1.7 steals in 82 games, Haliburton has proven himself as a valuable asset to the team. Last season, he achieved a career-high 20.7 points per game and led the league with 10.4 assists, although he fell short of meeting the NBA’s eligibility standard of 58 games played.

In addition to the Haliburton deal, the Pacers also introduced guard Bruce Brown Jr, who agreed to a two-year contract worth $45 million. Brown played a crucial role in the Denver Nuggets’ recent NBA Finals victory, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

This off-season has been exceptionally busy for the Pacers, as they have made several moves to strengthen their roster. They acquired four players in the NBA draft and completed various trades, including a recent one with the New York Knicks to secure forward Obi Toppin, the Associated Press college basketball player of the year and a first-round draft pick in 2021. Furthermore, the team signed forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who was AP’s college basketball player of the year in 2022, to a two-way contract.

The Pacers are making calculated moves to position themselves for success in the upcoming seasons, and these acquisitions signify their commitment to building a competitive roster. With these recent additions, the future looks promising for the Indiana Pacers and their dedicated fan base.

Fill out the form below for more updates:

[Form]

Thank you for subscribing! Stay tuned for the latest news and information.

Reference