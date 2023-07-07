Navy Unlikely to Share Audio of Titan Sub Implosion Amidst Growing Distribution of Fake Recordings

Fake audio clips depicting the underwater implosion of the Titan sub have gone viral on social media.

A Navy spokesperson has confirmed that the recordings of the fatal incident have not been publicly released.

It is highly unlikely that the Navy will ever release the audio obtained through its secret monitoring systems.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



Fake audio clips of the Titan sub imploding underwater have inundated social media, but they are entirely fabricated, and it is highly unlikely that you will ever come across the authentic recordings.

A spokesperson for the Navy, the military branch responsible for the initial recording of the suspected implosion sound, informed Insider that the Navy has not made its audio public.

Furthermore, it is improbable that they ever will.

“The Navy typically refrains from releasing audio to safeguard our tactical strategies, techniques, and capabilities,” the spokesperson told Insider, as divulging such audio could offer adversaries insights into the Navy’s highly classified acoustic detection systems.

The counterfeit audio clips have amassed millions of views

The Navy did not explicitly verify the fake clips circulating, but a brief internet search reveals their falsity, despite accumulating millions of views on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

A viral audio clip featuring someone screaming has been viewed over 20 million times, but it is actually an excerpt from a fan-made horror video based on the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” video game.

One of the most shared audio clips making rounds online claims to be a sound captured by the Navy itself, but it is, in reality, a recording from 2013 of a remotely-piloted underwater vehicle’s glass imploding during a dive in Canada.

Other clips feature the supposed “banging sounds” that the US Coast Guard allegedly detected during the four-day-long search for the missing submersible. However, rescuers now confirm that the sub imploded within hours of entering the water on Sunday, rendering the mentioned banging sounds unrelated to the sub.