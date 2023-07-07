Nature Bus program by CDTA introduces expansion to Schenectady

The Capital District holds a wealth of natural areas, but for those community members who lack transportation and cannot afford it, accessing these spaces can be challenging. Typically, nature preserves and state parks are situated away from urban areas and highways, making them more serene and untamed, but also less accessible via public transportation.

To address this issue, the Albany Nature Bus was established in 2021 through a partnership between the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy and CDTA. This initiative aims to provide a regular and free bus route from downtown Albany to selected natural areas. Two bus routes have been created, with stops at locations such as the Albany County Rail Trail, John Boyd Thacher State Park, and Five Rivers Educational Center.

For more information on the Nature Bus routes in Albany and Schenectady, including pick-up locations and drop-off times, please visit the CDTA website at https://www.cdta.org/nature-bus. To volunteer at one of the Schenectady Nature Bus locations or suggest additional stops for the future, you can email Harris Eisenhardt at [email protected].

This year, the program expanded with a pilot program in Schenectady County. Unfortunately, the weather conditions on June 24 dampened participation, resulting in only about a dozen riders throughout the day. Harris Eisenhardt, a board member of ECOS, expressed satisfaction with the turnout considering the unfavorable weather.

Sarah Walsh, associate director of the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy, explains that the Albany Nature Bus was conceived during the pandemic as outdoor spaces became the safest gathering places. Walsh points out that while beautiful parks like Washington Park and Lincoln Park exist, they do not provide the immersive natural experiences that offer significant emotional, spiritual, and physical health benefits. This led to the question of how to bridge the gap and provide access to everyone.

The Albany Nature Bus, sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, served 1,000 riders over 15 weeks in its inaugural year. The following year saw a 20% increase in ridership, with 1,200 riders over 18 weeks. This year, the bus will operate for 20 weeks until early October, ensuring riders can experience nature during both summer and fall. As the number of stops and weeks has expanded, so too have the sponsors and grant funding, ensuring that the bus routes remain free of charge.

Inspired by the success of the Albany Nature Bus, ECOS and its partners, MHLC and CDTA, developed routes and programs for the pilot of the Schenectady Nature Bus. The Schenectady Nature Bus is only available on three weekends this summer, and funding is provided by grants from The Schenectady Foundation, Stewart’s Shop, and the Schenectady County Incentive Program.

Both the Albany and Schenectady buses not only offer free transportation but also provide programming opportunities such as guided hikes and talks by volunteers or staff from the natural areas. These activities help remove barriers for riders who may initially feel uncomfortable venturing into the woods, fostering confidence and familiarity with the surroundings.

In addition to the previously mentioned stops, the Schenectady Nature Bus will also take riders to the Fox Preserve and Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail in Colonie, as well as the Lisha Kill Natural Area in Niskayuna on Saturday, July 22. On Saturday, Aug. 26, the bus will visit Collins Park in Scotia and the Sanders Preserve in Glenville.

At these stops, visitors can enjoy various activities such as guided nature walks, forest bathing experiences led by certified instructors, interactive sessions and nature-based arts and crafts facilitated by volunteers from Mothers Out Front, and hands-on science lessons on stream life by volunteers from the Schoharie River Center.

Looking ahead, ECOS is already planning to expand the program for next year. This includes identifying new routes and stops, increasing the number of days of operation, and enhancing accessibility. By gathering data from this pilot program, ECOS aims to shape the future of the Schenectady Nature Bus, envisioning a service as robust as the one in Albany.

For further information, please visit the CDTA website and keep an eye out for the growth and potential of the Schenectady Nature Bus service.

