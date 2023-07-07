National: Swifties rejoice as Taylor Swift releases ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift fans had cause for celebration on Friday as the global superstar released her highly anticipated album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which includes six previously unreleased songs. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is the third album that Swift has re-recorded as part of an ongoing dispute with music mogul Scooter Braun and her former record label. This feud began in 2019 when it was revealed that Swift did not own the master recordings to her earlier albums.

The Taylor’s Version albums already hold a special place in the hearts of dedicated Swifties worldwide, and Speak Now is particularly important because it was the first album where Swift was the sole credited songwriter. Physical copies of the new album come with a letter from Swift, reflecting on her life when she wrote Speak Now between the ages of 18 and 20.

While creating the album, Swift expressed her insecurities as an artist and the doubts that surrounded her success. This version of Swift seems far removed from the superstar who is expected to earn a staggering $1.4 billion during her current Eras Tour. In a social media post celebrating the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Swift emphasized that the album belongs to her and her devoted fans. She wrote about the personal experiences and emotions that inspired the songs and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reclaim her work.

The album includes six additional tracks that were left off the original release. Swift carefully selected these songs and their placement in the tracklist to enhance the storytelling experience. Dedicated fans have flooded social media with praise for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), expressing how the music resonates with their own experiences.

One song in particular, “Dear John,” which is rumored to be about Swift’s past relationship with singer John Mayer, has caught the attention of fans. Swift has urged her fans not to bully Mayer and has distanced herself from the song’s origins, emphasizing that it is a reflection of her past and not a call for fans to attack him. Despite this, some fans have disregarded her message and engaged in cyberbullying.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) has already reached number one on iTunes in over 125 countries, breaking records for the most number one rankings in iTunes history within just eight hours of its release. The album’s immense popularity may even inspire Swift to include a Canadian stop on her Eras Tour, as even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his desire to see her perform in Canada.

Overall, the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) marks a significant milestone for Taylor Swift and her dedicated fanbase, showcasing her growth as both an artist and an individual with full control over her own creative work.

