National mourns as CoCo Lee, acclaimed singer of ‘Mulan’ and ‘Crouching Tiger,’ passes away at 48

Hong Kong-born singer CoCo Lee, who achieved global fame after a successful career in Asia, sadly passed away at the age of 48. CoCo had been battling depression for several years, and her condition worsened significantly over the past few months, according to a statement from her sisters Carol and Nancy Lee on Instagram. On Sunday, CoCo attempted suicide at home and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite the doctors’ efforts to revive her from a coma, she passed away three days later. The statement expressed the sisters’ sadness over the fact that despite CoCo seeking professional help and fighting her depression, it ultimately overpowered her.

CoCo Lee’s singing career spanned 30 years and brought her immense success in China and Taiwan, particularly during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Her untimely death has caused an outpouring of grief and widespread news coverage in both countries. One of CoCo’s most notable contributions was voicing the character Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s Mulan and performing the Mandarin version of the movie’s theme song, “Reflection.” She also gained global fame by singing the romantic ballad “A Love Before Time” in the martial arts film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and performing it at the 2001 Academy Awards.

In their statement, CoCo’s sisters highlighted her countless international accolades, top-selling songs, and remarkable live performances. They also acknowledged her tireless efforts to pave the way for Chinese singers in the international music scene. Born in Hong Kong, CoCo moved to the U.S. with her family and eventually won a singing contest during a visit back to Hong Kong after high school, which kick-started her music career.

After signing with Sony Music Entertainment in 1996, CoCo released her debut album, which became the best-selling album of the year in Asia. She later expanded her repertoire, releasing albums in Cantonese and English and achieving chart success, including with her song “Do You Want My Love,” which reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Breakouts chart.

CoCo married Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz in 2011 but did not have children of her own. Her most recent Instagram post, dated December 31, 2022, showcased her tattoos and spoke about the importance of love and faith in her life.

Following CoCo’s tragic passing, fans and friends flooded her final Instagram post with messages of condolences. Wang Leehom, a Mandopop singer-songwriter, described her as the “biggest star” who broke international barriers and lauded her as a pioneer and musical legend. Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai also paid tribute to CoCo on Facebook, remembering her bright smile.

It is a heartbreaking loss for the music industry and CoCo Lee’s fans worldwide. In times of crisis, it is important to seek help, and resources are available for those in need. Immediate assistance can be provided by calling emergency services, while local support services can also offer valuable assistance.

