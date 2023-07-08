National: Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama Break Silence on Alleged ‘Back Handed’ Slap

Britney Spears and rookie NBA player Victor Wembanyama are currently embroiled in a dispute regarding an altercation that took place at a Las Vegas restaurant. The incident allegedly involved Spears being nearly knocked to the ground by a security guard hired by Wembanyama. Spears, 41, claimed that she was “backhanded” when she approached the 19-year-old basketball star at Catch restaurant in the Aria hotel to congratulate him on his career success. Wembanyama, who was recently drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, provided a different account of the events, stating that Spears grabbed him from behind rather than tapping him on the shoulder. While he confirmed that his security pushed Spears away, he stated that he was unaware of the force used.

As a result of the incident, Las Vegas police launched an investigation into alleged battery against Spears. In a statement shared on social media, Spears addressed the “traumatic experience” and expressed her overall lack of preparedness for what occurred. According to the Associated Press, the police obtained surveillance video that reportedly showed Spears inadvertently hitting herself in the face when the security guard pushed her away from Wembanyama’s shoulder. However, Spears maintained that the security guard “backhanded” her in the face without looking back and emphasized the importance of sharing her story and urging public figures to treat all individuals with respect. At present, she has not received an apology from Wembanyama, his security, or the Spurs. Spears filed a report with the police following the incident.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recently announced that they will not be filing charges against the security guard involved in the alleged altercation. Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, who was present during the incident, also addressed the matter, expressing his opposition to violence and stating that the defense of any woman, particularly his wife, is not up for debate.

Wembanyama, who stands at an impressive seven feet four inches, is scheduled to make his professional debut at the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas this Friday. Spears, whose conservatorship came to an end in November 2021, has recently reconciled with her mother after enduring years-long family drama. She married Asghari, a model and fitness trainer, in June 2022.

In conclusion, this dispute between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama continues to unfold, with contrasting accounts of what transpired at the Las Vegas restaurant. While the investigation by Las Vegas police has concluded without charges being filed, the incident remains a point of contention between the involved parties.

Reference