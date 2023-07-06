Mysterious Flying Creature Repeatedly Bangs on Oklahoma Family’s Back Door – Watch!

An Oklahoma woman’s home security camera recorded a perplexing flying creature that persists in knocking on her family’s back door during the late hours of the night. Photo by elisangelacswm/Pixabay.com

July 6 (UPI) — An Oklahoma woman is on a quest to unravel the mystery of a strange unidentified flying creature that persistently pounds on her family’s back door in the dead of the night.

Carol Dillin, a resident of Oklahoma City, recounts being abruptly awakened countless times by the loud banging on her back door.

“I thought somebody was hitting baseballs against the house. Then it started sounding like basketballs,” Dillin revealed to KFOR-TV.

Dillin’s home security camera managed to capture murky footage of a flying creature, which she suspects to be a bat. However, Micah Holmes from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation suggests it could also be a large moth.

“This year has seen an abundance of moths due to the wet summer. It’s the mating season for moths,” explained Holmes.

Oklahoma is known to have several species of sizable insects, including luna, sphinx, and polyphemus moths.

“If it turns out to be a bat, remember that bats play a vital role in insect control, particularly mosquitoes and other bothersome pests,” Holmes added. “Bats have a purpose and they won’t harm you.”

Alex Harman, an insect diagnostician from Oklahoma State University, expressed doubts about the creature being a bat, as bats utilize echolocation and are unlikely to collide with glass surfaces.

Dillin has taken various measures to deter the creature, such as placing owl statues and a scarecrow near the door. She has also attempted to repel it with bug spray but has yet to succeed in preventing the nocturnal visits.

Dillin’s next plan of action involves enclosing her back porch, and she intends to meet with contractors soon to obtain estimates.

