My Supreme Court Triumph: A Resounding Win for Free Speech and Us All

Recently, I experienced an incredible victory in the U.S. Supreme Court case of 303 Creative v. Elenis, marking the end of my arduous seven-year journey to escape government censorship. The memory of that day will forever remain etched in my mind, as tears of joy streamed down my face. This triumph is not just mine; it is a victory for all of us.

In their ruling, the Supreme Court emphasized that the United States is a diverse and dynamic nation, where every individual is entitled to the freedom to think and speak as they wish, without interference from the government. This means that regardless of whether you share my beliefs or not, you have the liberty to express yourself authentically. This principle holds true for atheists and Christians, Democrats and Republicans, and even advocates of same-sex marriage or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

It is important to understand that disagreement is not synonymous with discrimination. The Supreme Court made it explicit that the government cannot withhold our right to free speech by mislabeling it as discrimination. This ruling is good news for everyone since censorship is akin to poisonous gas—it can harm anyone when the winds of change blow.

Regrettably, there has been a proliferation of false information surrounding me and my case. Allow me to clarify these misconceptions. Firstly, I want to reiterate that I serve and value everyone, irrespective of their sexual orientation. I have had LGBTQ+ clients in the past, and I will continue to work with them in the future. This fact is undisputed; both Colorado, the lower courts, and the Supreme Court all affirm this truth.

Secondly, I staunchly believe that no one should be denied services based on their identity. That is why I have always based my project decisions on the requested message, not the person making the request. There are certain messages, regardless of who requests them, that I cannot create. These include political messages and messages that would demean any individual or group, including those who identify as LGBTQ+. Again, both Colorado, the lower courts, and the Supreme Court acknowledge this stance.

The Supreme Court explicitly and repeatedly affirmed that their decision ensures no American will face discrimination or be forced to espouse beliefs they do not hold.

Thirdly, there have been distressing and baseless allegations surrounding a particular request I received shortly after filing my pre-enforcement lawsuit in September 2016. On September 21, 2016, I received a request through my contact form, seemingly from Stewart and Mike for a wedding website. At that moment, I had no reason to doubt the authenticity of the request. However, in line with my practice for all wedding-related requests, I did not respond due to the fear of potential punishment from Colorado, similar to what happened to Jack Phillips when he responded to a similar request.

Whether that particular request was genuine or a bait, it is impossible to determine. I receive numerous requests, some seemingly genuine like that one, while others come from trolls. Regardless, the integrity and truthfulness of my pre-enforcement case remain intact and unaffected.

I chose to file a pre-enforcement case because Colorado was violating my constitutional rights. I took this step, not out of fear or trepidation about being sued by Colorado or activists, but because I firmly believe that freedom of speech is worth defending, and I refuse to be muzzled by my own government.

Thankfully, the Supreme Court concurred that Colorado had overstepped its bounds. The ruling makes it clear that the government cannot suppress individuals in a way that infringes upon their freedom of speech. As the ruling explains, our ability to think independently and express our thoughts freely is one of the fundamental liberties that strengthens our republic.

Despite this victory, I continue to face horrific attacks. People have expressed desires for my death, mentioned rape, threatened to burn down my house, claimed knowledge of my whereabouts, and vowed harm to my family. As a result of this hateful and bigoted treatment, my 303 Creative website crashed over the weekend due to an overwhelming influx of such messages and disturbing website requests.

Nonetheless, I choose to adhere to the Golden Rule. If we desire freedom for ourselves, we must defend it for others, even those who hold differing beliefs. Remember, the Supreme Court protected their right to free speech as well.

Having once supported same-sex marriage, I understand the significance of being able to express ourselves in line with our beliefs. Although my views on marriage have changed, I strongly advocate for your freedom to speak in accordance with your convictions.

This precious freedom is what distinguishes our great nation from totalitarian regimes that plagued our ancestors. I encourage you to read the Supreme Court’s decision in my case and form your own opinion. Do not be swayed by fake news or deceptive online stories. Let’s strive to be good neighbors, treating those around us with mutual respect and fostering love for everyone. Today, we are all freer than we were yesterday.

Lorie Smith is the proud owner of 303 Creative, situated near Denver, Colorado.

