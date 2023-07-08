My Ineffectiveness in Deterring the Fox: Now Occupying My Office | Life and Style

The fox that rummages through our garbage isn’t as perplexed by the new lock on the bin as we are. Even with four members in our household, we can’t agree on what “locked” actually means. However, the fox seems to grasp the concept of the mechanism.

Although I’m exhausted from discovering the scattered contents of the bin on the road each morning, I understand the dangers of frustrating a fox. It will undoubtedly seek revenge.

On a warm Sunday morning, I find the bin undisturbed. But to my dismay, I also find three tomato plants snapped at the base, accompanied by a large hole where I planted some seedlings the day before. This, I believe, is the fox’s act of vengeance.

However, I don’t want to jump to conclusions about the culprit. I have many adversaries in the natural world. It could possibly be the squirrel, still unearthing its buried stash of peanuts. I have no clue where it procures them, maybe from a wholesaler.

I return to the garden, where I find fresh holes. I go to my shed to sit at my desk and shake my head

Alternatively, it might be a cat, perhaps even our own cat. It’s also possible that my wife intended to plant something there, but upon noticing the seedlings too late, she abandoned the hole, attempting to pin the blame on some animal. I need to exclude her from my investigation.

Regardless, the fox’s primary objective seems to be encroachment, constantly invading my territory. I catch it gazing at me through the bars of the front gate while I tend to the vines.

“Can I assist you?” I inquire.

It looks at me with an expression that seems to say, “Tomatoes, huh?”

“It’s none of your concern,” I reply.

I spend some time trying to salvage the damaged plants, hoping they will root again. However, it’s a futile task to persist with for long. Eventually, I give up and find myself inside, watching cricket. As time passes, one hour turns into two. The television repeatedly attempts to turn itself off. My wife discovers me in this state: feet up, chin resting on my chest.

“How’s it going?” she asks.

“I don’t know,” I respond. “Some days, I question the purpose.”

“I meant the cricket,” she clarifies. I notice a speck of mud on the bridge of her nose.

“Have you been digging?” I inquire.

“I’ve been weeding, yes,” she admits, as she sits down. “And what about you?”

“I was just about to head back out there,” I respond, standing up.

I return to the garden, only to find fresh holes. Frustrated, I retreat to my office shed, where I sit at my desk and shake my head. Suddenly, my phone rings. It’s my wife.

“I’ve been calling your name,” she says.

“I didn’t hear you,” I admit.

“That’s because I’m calling softly,” she explains.

“Just come inside,” she insists.

I return to the living room, where my wife stands by the door leading to the garden.

“You missed it,” she announces.

“Missed what?” I inquire.

She shows me a picture on her phone: the fox peering through the same door.

“When was this taken?” I ask.

“Just now,” she replies, scrolling to another picture: the fox standing on the plastic roof over the side return.

“He’s on my roof!” I exclaim. When I replaced that roof after the fox broke through it a few months ago, I opted for the same cheap corrugated plastic, believing that it wouldn’t support the fox’s weight. Now, I realize the foolishness of that decision.

“So, where is he now?” I ask.

“He’s in your office!” yells the middle one from the kitchen.

“But I was just in my office!” I protest, realizing that he’s tailing me.

We rush into the kitchen. Across the lawn, my office door stands slightly ajar. The fox pokes its head out, glances around, and retreats back inside.

“So, now he lives there?” I ask, stepping into the garden.

Eventually, the fox exits the door and, paying no attention to my presence, strolls up the path toward the wall.

“Yeah, that’s right,” I remark. “Time to go.” Yet the fox ignores me.

“He doesn’t seem to be in any hurry,” my wife observes.

“It’s a foreboding sign,” I state.

“It’s perfectly normal,” my wife argues. “A fox in a garden.”

“It’s an ominous omen,” I retort.

Later that afternoon, I read an email from a neighborhood app in West London about a woman in Shepherd’s Bush who discovered a muntjac deer in her living room.

I think to myself: it’s the End of Days.