Musicians’ Managers Call for Ban on Profit-Making Ticket Resellers in the UK | Music Industry News

The managers of artists are urging the government to outlaw the resale of event tickets for profit. Figures from the music industry, including those associated with Radiohead and Ed Sheeran, are backing proposals to crack down on secondary ticketing websites like Viagogo and StubHub. These websites enable fans to resell tickets they can’t use, but are increasingly being exploited by professional touts who charge exorbitant prices. The managers cited neighbouring countries such as France and Ireland, which have introduced laws to ban or heavily restrict ticket resale for more than face value.

