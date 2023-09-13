MTV Video Music Awards Recap: Must-See Moments with Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and More

The MTV Video Music Awards made a grand return to the Prudential Center in Newark on Tuesday night. Hosted by Nicki Minaj, the nearly four-hour show had several standout moments. The members of ’N Sync came together to present a Moon Person trophy to Taylor Swift, who expressed her excitement by saying, “I had your dolls.” Additionally, Sean Combs received a global icon honor and reflected on his humble beginnings as a paperboy. Brazilian pop star Anitta delivered a memorable acceptance speech, thanking herself for her hard work, and showcased her talent on stage with both a solo medley and a collaboration with K-pop group Tomorrow X Together. Now, let’s take a closer look at the five most unforgettable moments of the night.
Most Memorable Performance: Doja Cat
Doja Cat stole the show with her polished and high-concept performance. She embodied the anxiety of returning to the office with her eye-catching “business sexual” look, accompanied by dancers covered in ghoulish red paint. The audience was left perplexed and slightly terrified as Doja Cat flawlessly moved around the stage, hitting all her marks and remaining calm amidst the chaos.
Most Memorable Fake-Out: Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” video, which has garnered 54 million views on YouTube, was cleverly recreated during the awards show. Selena Gomez, among others, appeared distraught as Rodrigo seemingly experienced a mishap on stage. The lights burst, a curtain fell, and a “stagehand” escorted Rodrigo away. However, within seconds, she reappeared with a smile, performing another song from her new album, “Guts,” the lively track “Get Him Back!”
Most Memorable Return That (Likely) Didn’t Attract F.C.C. Attention: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion had previously caused a stir with their highly provocative performance of “WAP” at the 2021 Grammys, receiving over 1,000 complaints from viewers. However, their joint performance at the VMAs for their new collaboration, “Bongos,” played it relatively safe. Most of the profanities were censored, and the camera captured Taylor Swift enthusiastically dancing along with the crowd.
Most Memorable 10-Minute Performance Involving Knives: Shakira
Shakira graced the stage to accept the video vanguard award and delivered an unforgettable medley. While her live singing was minimal, her performance was packed with energetic choreography, hair flips, microphone stand tosses, guitar playing, a quick wardrobe adjustment, crowd surfing, and a breathtaking lift that elevated her above the audience. However, the most captivating moment came when she wielded two knives, dramatically running one across her torso before tossing them aside.
Most Memorable Flashback to MTV’s Past: Hip-Hop Anniversary Medley
MTV celebrated the anniversary of hip-hop in a memorable medley. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Slick Rick, and Doug E. Fresh took the stage to educate the crowd about the genre’s origins. Nicki Minaj then made an appearance with her early mixtape track “Itty Bitty Piggy,” followed by a reunion with her mentor Lil Wayne for “A Milli.” LL Cool J commanded the stage with his own songs and engaged in a lively performance of “Walk This Way” with Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels. The 1990s were somewhat overlooked, but Diddy’s eight-minute performance earlier in the night paid homage to that era. This segment served as a nostalgic reminder that MTV once dedicated significant airtime to music, including the iconic “Yo! MTV Raps.”
