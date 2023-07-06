MoVal Burglary: Parolee and Cohort Under Suspicion for “Door Kick” Crime

Two individuals, one of whom was a parolee, have been apprehended and detained after allegedly breaking into a residential property in Moreno Valley. The incident was thwarted thanks to the vigilance of a neighbor who promptly called 911, leading to the arrival of law enforcement officials.

Pedro Alejandro Rodriguez, aged 31 and hailing from Mead Valley, along with Antine Avery, aged 33 and from Perris, were taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on multiple charges. These charges include first-degree burglary, felony vandalism, conspiracy, possession of controlled substances, and resisting arrest. Rodriguez, who is also facing parole violations, is being held without bail, while Avery’s bail has been set at $35,000.

The incident unfolded at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, as the suspects allegedly carried out a forcible entry into an unoccupied residence on Iris Avenue, situated near Perris Boulevard, by delivering a “door kick.” A vigilant neighbor noticed their suspicious behavior, observing the suspects’ use of flashlights while inside the property.

Deputy David Barr of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Within minutes of receiving the call, deputies arrived at the scene and established a perimeter. As the suspects became aware of law enforcement’s presence, they attempted to flee.”

Thanks to the assistance of a sheriff’s helicopter unit, patrol deputies were able to locate and apprehend both suspects as they attempted to escape. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. At this time, the extent of the damage caused to the property remains unknown, as does any further background information about the individuals involved in the burglary.