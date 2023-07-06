MoVal Burglary: Parolee and Cohort Under Suspicion for “Door Kick” Crime

MoVal Burglary: Parolee and Cohort Under Suspicion for “Door Kick” Crime

Two individuals, one of whom was a parolee, have been apprehended and detained after allegedly breaking into a residential property in Moreno Valley. The incident was thwarted thanks to the vigilance of a neighbor who promptly called 911, leading to the arrival of law enforcement officials.

Pedro Alejandro Rodriguez, aged 31 and hailing from Mead Valley, along with Antine Avery, aged 33 and from Perris, were taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on multiple charges. These charges include first-degree burglary, felony vandalism, conspiracy, possession of controlled substances, and resisting arrest. Rodriguez, who is also facing parole violations, is being held without bail, while Avery’s bail has been set at $35,000.

