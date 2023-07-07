Motorcycle Collides with Truck in Rizal, Leaving One Dead and Another Injured

LUCENA CITY – In a tragic accident in Teresa town, Rizal province, a Chinese national lost his life and his companion was injured after their motorcycle collided with a parked dump truck.

According to the Region 4A police, He Tingyi and Geng Haowen were riding their motorcycle along Pantay Road when they crashed into a dump truck parked on the roadside in Barangay Dalig at around 1:30 a.m.

Due to the strong impact, Haowen sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, while Tingyi was immediately taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

An investigation is currently underway to determine which of the two Chinese individuals was driving the motorcycle and the reasons behind their failure to avoid the truck.

The report did not specify if the parked truck had reflective or early warning devices to alert approaching vehicles.

