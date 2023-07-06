Mission Hospital Nurse Paralyzed During Costa Rica Trip Initiates Battle for Recovery – Orange County Register

Deanne Niedziela, the executive director of Acute Care Services at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, found herself in a life-threatening situation after a tree limb fell on her shoulder during a trip to Costa Rica. As a result, she is now paralyzed from the chest down and fighting to regain her mobility. Despite the challenges she faces, Niedziela remains determined to return to her job and has been actively involved in her own treatment, advocating for evidence-based care and therapies to aid her recovery.

Niedziela recognizes the importance of keeping her lower body functioning, even though she has no control over it. She undergoes rigorous physical therapy multiple times a day and has implemented other restorative treatments to stimulate her spine. To ensure she receives the necessary treatments, Niedziela uses a whiteboard to communicate her needs to the medical staff. She emphasizes the importance of receiving a special foot brace boot to prevent foot drop, a common issue in paralysis cases. Additionally, she incorporates an ergonomic bike into her routine to prevent muscle atrophy, gradually increasing her repetitions to strengthen her muscles.

Recently, Niedziela has experienced progress in her hand functionality, allowing her to feed herself again. Her determination and positive attitude fuel her desire to improve, and she hopes to inspire other nurses to recommit to their careers by witnessing her journey.

Having been an employee at Mission Hospital for 30 years, Niedziela has made her way through various positions, starting as a bedside nurse and working her way up to her current executive director role. Despite her accident, she remains connected to the hospital’s staff and departments, celebrating her 29th wedding anniversary and her 30-year employment milestone while receiving treatment.

Niedziela’s journey back to health was a joint effort between medical professionals and her supportive husband, Ken. After being transported back to Orange County via air ambulance, she received a warm welcome from the hospital staff, with the healing bridge and lobby filled with cheering personnel.

Deanne Niedziela’s story serves as a reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of determination in the face of adversity. Through her resilience and commitment to her recovery, she hopes to find a silver lining in her experience and inspire others in the nursing field.

Reference