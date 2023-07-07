Miss Benny Joins the Cast of ‘Fuller House’ on Set

There are allegations that Netflix star Miss Benny suggested that Candace Cameron Bure attempted to have her queer character removed from “Fuller House.”

In a TikTok video, Miss Benny also hinted that Bure was unwilling to communicate with her on set.

In response, Bure denied the allegations and expressed her well wishes for Miss Benny.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Miss Benny responded to a fan’s question about homophobia on “Fuller House.” While not directly naming Bure, Miss Benny mentioned that when she obtained the role of Casey, the first gay character on the show, “one of the Tanner sisters was, like, very publicly… not for the girls.” Miss Benny also alleged that individuals working on “Fuller House” warned her about efforts to remove the character from the show.

Miss Benny further stated, “To this day, despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters.” Bure and Jodie Sweetin played the Tanner sisters, DJ and Stephanie, respectively.

While Miss Benny had a positive experience with other actors on the set of “Fuller House,” she suggested that Bure was unwilling to communicate with her.

In response to the allegations, Bure’s representative denied that Bure had requested the removal of Miss Benny’s character from the show or asked anyone not to include queer characters. Bure stated, “I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Although not explicitly named in the video, many assumed that Bure, not Jodie Sweetin, was the “Tanner sister” referenced by Miss Benny. Bure is known for her conservative beliefs in Hollywood.

In April 2022, Bure, a prominent figure on the Hallmark Channel, left the network to join the recently established Great American Family channel. Bure took on an executive role to develop and star in “heartwarming family and faith-filled programming” for the channel. In November, Bure stated that Great American Family would prioritize “traditional marriage” and not feature same-sex couples. Bure’s comments were criticized by celebrities like JoJo Siwa and Hilarie Burton Morgan for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQ community.