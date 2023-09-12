Miraculous Rescue: American Climber Mark Dickey Safely Saved from Turkish Cave Over a Week of Illness

<h1>American Climber Rescued After Week-Long Ordeal in Deep Cave</h1>

<h2>Mark Dickey, an experienced caver, successfully brought to the surface in southern Turkey</h2>

<h3>Rescue effort involved international caving community and multiple countries</h3>

Officials have confirmed the successful rescue of American climber Mark Dickey, who spent over a week trapped in one of the world’s deepest caves. Dickey, an experienced caver, fell seriously ill with stomach bleeding over 3,000 feet below the Morca cave in Turkey’s Taurus Mountains on September 2. Hundreds of people from the climbing community, including cavers and rescue personnel from various countries, joined forces to save him.

The Speleological Federation of Turkey released a statement early Tuesday, announcing Dickey’s safe return to the surface. “Mark Dickey is out of the Morca cave,” the federation confirmed. Dickey was brought out from the cave’s last exit at 12:37 a.m. local time.

Upon reaching the surface, Dickey was immediately attended to by emergency medical workers at the encampment above. Despite his ordeal, he was reported to be in stable condition. Reflecting on his experience, Dickey called it a “crazy, crazy adventure” and expressed his gratitude to the Turkish government, the international caving community, Turkish cavers, and the Hungarian Cave Rescue for their efforts in rescuing him.

Dickey’s rescue proved challenging due to the natural hazards of the cave and his deteriorating health. While initial emergency treatment was provided underground, Dickey was deemed too weak to climb out of the cave independently. Rescue teams resorted to carrying him on a stretcher, making several stops at temporary camps along the way before reaching the surface.

The rescue operation involved approximately 190 individuals from different countries, including doctors, paramedics, and experienced cavers. Teams of rescuers took turns caring for Dickey, ensuring that he was monitored constantly. The rescue began after doctors administered essential fluids and blood to prepare Dickey for the journey to the surface.

Removing Dickey from the cave presented numerous challenges, including navigating steep vertical sections and maneuvering through mud and frigid water in the horizontal sections. Rescuers had to widen narrow passages, set up ropes to pull the stretcher up vertical shafts, and establish temporary camps before initiating the evacuation.

Mark Dickey, a cave researcher and rescuer himself, was part of an expedition to map the Morca cave system in Turkey, which is the country’s third-deepest cave. He fell ill on September 2 but was unable to alert anyone above ground until the following day. His successful rescue has been hailed as a testament to the collaboration and dedication of the international caving community.

The head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, Okay Memis, confirmed that Dickey’s health is now “very good.” The European Cave Rescue Association expressed immense gratitude to the cave rescuers from seven different countries who contributed to the successful operation.

