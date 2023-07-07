Minjee Lee Sets Sights on Capturing First U.S. Women’s Open Repeat Title in Over Two Decades

1/5

MinJee Lee tees off during a practice round for the 78th U.S. Women’s Open on Wednesday in Pebble Beach, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) — Minjee Lee made history last year by winning the largest prize ever awarded in women’s golf. This weekend, she has the opportunity to further solidify her place in golf history as she aims to become the first two-time winner at the U.S. Women’s Open in 22 years. The tournament started on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. The 72-hole competition can be watched on USA Network and NBC.

“Overall, the course is going to provide a great challenge for all of us,” Lee expressed to reporters on Wednesday. “There is a mix of incredible holes… If the wind picks up, it’s going to be quite difficult.”

For the first time, Saturday and Sunday coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open will be featured in prime time on NBC, adding to the excitement of the event.

Lee is considered one of the top ten favorites to win at Pebble Beach. Other expected contenders include Rose Zhang (No. 45), Jin Young Ko (No. 1), Atthaya Thitikul (No. 7), Hyo Joo Kim (No. 8), Nelly Korda (No. 2), Leona Maguire (No. 10), Xiyu Lin (No. 9), Miyu Yamashita (No. 19), and Ayaka Furure (No. 17).

Last year, Lee etched her name in history by winning the 2022 title and earning a record-breaking $1.8 million. If she successfully defends her title this year, she will become the first repeat champion since fellow Australian Karrie Webb in 2001.

“Karrie was the last back-to-back winner and she said, ‘It was an Aussie, so the next one has to be an Aussie too,'” Lee shared. “There’s a bit of added pressure, but it was pretty cool for her to say that to me.”

Lee got off to a strong start, birdying two of her first four holes and joining five other golfers tied for first place at 2-under-par on Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Women’s Open features a field of 156 players, including twelve former tournament champions. The winner will earn $2 million out of the record-setting $11 million prize purse.

First-round coverage aired from 6 to 11 p.m. EDT on Thursday on USA Network. Second-round coverage will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, also on USA Network. Third and fourth-round coverage will commence at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, on NBC.

Xiyu Lin watches her tee shot on the third hole during a practice round for the 78th U.S. Women’s Open Championship in Pebble Beach, Calif., on July 5, 2023. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo