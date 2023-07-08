Miles Bridges to Return to Hornets Following Plea Deal in Felony Domestic Violence Case

Miles Bridges has reached an agreement to return to the Charlotte Hornets for the upcoming season on a one-year contract. This decision comes after a suspension following his no-contest plea to felony domestic violence charges.

The 25-year-old Bridges had been a restricted free agent since June 2022, with expectations of negotiating a lucrative five-year deal worth $173 million. However, his arrest in Los Angeles on June 29, 2022, changed the course of his career. He was accused of assaulting the mother of his two children in front of them. In November, he pleaded no contest to one count of felony domestic violence, resulting in three years of probation but no jail time.

In a statement released through the team, Bridges expressed sincere apologies for the pain, embarrassment, and disappointment caused by last year’s incident. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity of a second chance to play. Bridges has been a part of the Hornets since they acquired him in a draft-day trade in 2018. His new one-year contract is valued at $7.9 million, according to ESPN.

However, Bridges will have to sit out for the first 10 games of the upcoming season. The NBA initially suspended him for 30 games in April, but due to his absence from the previous season, they credited him 20 games. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated that Bridges and the league had mutually agreed that he would not play during the 2022-23 season, although he clarified that it was not a suspension. But, in February, Bridges had mentioned to The Associated Press that he might make a return in March.

As part of his plea deal, Bridges is obligated to undergo a year of domestic violence counseling, complete 100 hours of community service, and attend parenting classes. The victim was granted a 10-year restraining order. Bridges initially faced multiple charges of domestic violence and child abuse.

Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak highlighted Bridges’s commitment to counseling and community service as factors in the team’s decision to bring him back. Kupchak stated that they had approached the situation with measured seriousness and acknowledged Bridges’ remorse, growth, and assurance that such incidents would not recur.

Bridges acknowledged that he had sought therapy, understood why people doubted whether he deserved a second chance, and pledged to rebuild trust and confidence.

Last season, the Hornets struggled in the Eastern Conference, finishing as the second-worst team. The absence of Bridges, coupled with injuries to their star player LaMelo Ball, contributed to their poor performance. The Hornets secured a high draft pick and chose Alabama’s Brandon Miller as the second overall selection.

Recently, Michael Jordan, the iconic former Chicago Bulls player and owner of the Hornets since 2010, announced his intention to sell his majority stake in the team while remaining a minority investor.

With these developments, Miles Bridges aims to rebuild his reputation and contribute to the Charlotte Hornets’ success in the upcoming NBA season.

