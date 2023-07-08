Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, Honey Boo Boo’s Father, Vanishes Prior to Entering Rehabilitation Facility

Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, has gone missing right before his scheduled check-in at Lamar Odom’s rehab facility in Kansas, according to TMZ. Sources say Thompson was supposed to fly to Kansas on Thursday night to begin treatment at the Gold Bridge Treatment Center for his prescription drug addiction. However, he never got on the flight and has been unresponsive to Odom’s group. It is believed that Thompson got cold feet, as he initially claimed he couldn’t attend rehab due to work and later used the excuse of being in the hospital for another health issue. Despite this setback, Odom’s team remains hopeful that Thompson will change his mind about getting help.

Mike shares a daughter, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, with his ex, Mama June Shannon. He was previously married to Jennifer Lamb but their divorce was finalized in 2021. Sugar Bear’s absence at Lamar’s rehab facility comes shortly after reports that he reached out to the former Los Angeles Laker to secure a spot at one of his treatment centers. There are claims that Sugar Bear is estranged from his daughter Alana, though it’s unclear if his addiction struggles are connected to their issues. He sought help after Alana reunited with Mama June Shannon on the latest episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.

It’s worth noting that Lamar Odom, who previously overdosed in 2015, owns three drug treatment centers in California, including a women’s residential treatment home and men’s detox and residential treatment homes. He has promised to be involved in helping patients on their recovery journey.

Thompson’s battle with addiction is said to have stemmed from his struggles with diabetes, which have been documented on reality shows featuring Alana and Mama June. He has become dependent on prescription medications for his diabetes treatment, although it’s unclear which drugs specifically. Thompson has also dealt with severe anxiety and depression, which can contribute to addiction and drug abuse. Sources reveal that his recent breakup has had a significant impact on him. Despite this, Sugar Bear hopes to repair his relationship with his daughter after completing rehab.

Mama June has been working to mend her relationships with her daughters, including Honey Boo Boo, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’, and Jessica ‘Chubbs’. She previously faced legal trouble and substance abuse issues but has been clean for three years. The latest episode of Mama June: Family Crisis featured an emotional therapy session where June and Alana shared a heartfelt conversation and embraced each other, marking their first hug in several years.

