Michael Steele Uncovers the Sole “Unprecedented” Aspect of Trump’s Case

Michael Steele, a former chair of the Republican National Committee, provided a unique perspective on Donald Trump’s classified documents case. He argued that the only truly unprecedented aspect of the situation is not the prosecution of the former president, but rather the action he took that led to his arrest.

Steele concurred with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, who observed that prosecutors had been extremely cautious and had given Trump multiple opportunities to avoid indictment by returning the documents he allegedly took from the White House.

However, Trump and his allies have claimed that his arrest and charging are unprecedented.

Steele pointed out that the burden of what is unprecedented should not be placed on those who are simply doing their job. It is not unprecedented for the FBI or the Department of Justice, or any law enforcement agency, to respond to such actions in the same manner if it were not a president involved.

Steele continued, “If you take secret documents, it’s not surprising who will come knocking on your door. There won’t be any hesitation or internal memos being circulated within any agency. They will pick you up, not just for questioning, but for booking and processing.”

In Trump’s case, the unprecedented aspect is that a president engaged in such behavior.

Steele emphasized, “It is the action of the individual that is unprecedented. The response to that action is simply the application of the rule of law. It is what should have happened.”

Reference