Michael B. Jordan to Direct ‘Creed IV,’ Producer Irwin Winkler Confirms

EXCLUSIVE: Creed III producer Irwin Winker revealed during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event that the next installment, Creed IV, is currently in development. The film will be directed by Creed III director Michael B. Jordan.

“We are planning to do Creed IV right now,” Winkler said. “We have a really good story and plot. We got a little delayed because of the strikes, but about a year from now we’re going into pre-production.”

Winkler also confirmed that Jordan would be returning to direct after his feature helming debut on Creed III. “He did such a great job — he was comfortable with the camera,” Winkler said.

Panelist and producing partner Elizabeth Raposo expressed enthusiasm about the success of the Creed series. “[We’re] just glad that this one worked and people want to see more,” she added.

Also on today’s Creed III panel was writer Keenan Coogler.

The Creed franchise, which continues the story of the Rocky movies, stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa’s greatest opponent, and depicts his rise in the boxing world and its impact on his family and legacy. The franchise has grossed more than $663 million globally through the first three movies.

Further delving into the creative forces behind Creed III and Jordan’s deep involvement with the film, Winkler reflected on the strength and success of the Rocky franchise, to which Creed is connected.

“Michael and the creative team had the beautiful vision from the start to create a wholly new and different experience for this movie,” Winker said. “It had to be firmly cemented in what we all [know] the Creed and Rocky movies for … it had to have great action, boxing, but we also really examined what kind of movie we were making. And a lot of that, those early days with Michael were spent crafting how we were looking at the Damian character, which is why I think everyone responded to the depth, not only on the page, but also on the screen. You spend half the movie having deep sympathy for him and understanding his vulnerability.”

