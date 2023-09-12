MGM Hotels and Casinos Experience Critical Cybersecurity Incident, Resulting in Immediate System Shutdown

MGM Resorts International, a renowned casino and hotel chain, announced on Monday that it was facing a “cybersecurity issue” impacting its online systems, causing disruptions for customers, particularly in Las Vegas. Cybersecurity experts speculated that the company had likely fallen victim to a pervasive cyberattack.

MGM Resorts did not provide specific details regarding the disruptions or disclose the timeline of the issue, but it confirmed that law enforcement had been notified. The company stated that it had taken prompt action to safeguard its systems and data by shutting down certain systems.

On social media, MGM Resorts posted, “Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter.”

There were visible signs of disruptions reported by customers, including the company’s website being down and issues accessing hotel rooms and using slot machines at their resorts. MGM Resorts did not respond to inquiries.