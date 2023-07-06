Meta’s Threads is Incontrovertible Proof that Social Media is Indestructible

Introducing Threads: The Twitter of Instagram

If you’ve ever wished for Twitter to make a comeback but with a fresh twist, Threads might just be the answer. Designed for those who enjoy sharing text posts online but have concerns about Elon Musk’s ownership of the social media giant, Threads brings a sense of excitement and hope to users, including journalists, influencers, and even white nationalists. However, it’s important to note that while these hopes may be well-intentioned, the reality is that social media’s revival is unlikely due to our reluctance to embrace change. Instead, it continues to exist in a constant cycle of life and death, much like a zombie.

Let’s recap the story so far. In 2006, a group of successful tech entrepreneurs launched Twitter as an experimental platform for sharing short text quips. At the time, this was a novel idea, as blogging required more commitment and even short blog posts were quite lengthy. Social media platforms like Facebook and email were mostly semi-private, limited to conversations with friends and family. Additionally, smartphones were not as common, and the idea of broadcasting your personal thoughts or political views to the world was considered unconventional.

However, Twitter didn’t experience the same level of success as its social media counterparts. Facebook, a multi-billion dollar company, absorbed Instagram and WhatsApp, reaching a user base of 2 billion. As part of its expansion, Facebook adopted an obvious idea from Twitter: encouraging users to post publicly as frequently as possible. This trend spread to other platforms, including LinkedIn, which was originally used for sales networking. However, Twitter remained a popular destination for media professionals, the Black community, academics, and businesses.

Then, Elon Musk acquired Twitter and began dismantling it. Users longed for stability and a way to avoid toxicity, even though these qualities were never truly present on the platform. Alternatives such as Mastodon, Bluesky, and Spill emerged as refugees from Twitter, aiming to provide a more inclusive and less abusive space. However, many users chose to stay on Twitter due to its network effects and the inertia of habit, despite its decline.

Recognizing an opportunity, Mark Zuckerberg, who has had ongoing disputes with Musk, decided to replicate Twitter with his Instagram team. Threads, the result of this endeavor, was recently launched on app stores. (Musk has reportedly threatened to sue Meta, Facebook’s parent company.) Threads allows users to import their Instagram profiles and networks to some extent and then start posting. It fulfills the universe’s desire to share thoughts and ideas using their minds and fingertips.

By dinnertime, those of us who are a bit too attached to Twitter had already started using Threads, following others, posting, liking, and retweeting, or “rethreading” as it’s called on Threads. We won’t reveal who among us did this (maybe in fear of the shame associated with it), but it felt good. It felt good when we did the same thing on Mastodon 10 months ago and Bluesky two months ago. Perhaps if we continue creating new apps to do the same thing, we won’t have to face our admission of attachment to these platforms. The decline of Twitter, a real-time global news network, feels like a genuine loss, and the possibility of its revival, even if through Meta, is somewhat inspiring.

However, as media professionals who have invested a significant amount of time and attention into Twitter, it is ridiculous and yet glorious to convert our hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers into Threads followers overnight. Mastodon may be suitable for IT professionals, and Bluesky may cater to those who prefer LibreOffice over other word-processing software or refuse to support Starbucks. But a social network can only succeed if it builds a network effect, and Zuckerberg knows how to achieve this. Last night, he posted on Threads, “I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter had the opportunity to do this but missed it. Hopefully, we will succeed.” If you’ve witnessed the chaos of the past decade, known as the social media era, you’ll understand why this statement is truly terrifying. In any case, it might become a reality, considering that 30 million people have reportedly joined Threads already.

Threads is also fun. Zuckerberg may have invested billions in the metaverse, but he’s right about one thing: there’s nothing quite like migrating your entire follower base and receiving instant validation for your content. This marks the beginning of the sacred ritual of joining a new platform, with all its excitement, highs, and the opportunity for self-reinvention. People we actually know are posting interesting and joyful content. Unfortunately, we can’t provide specific examples here since Threads is only accessible through the app, but this limitation adds a refreshing touch. It separates Threads from the computer, where work and responsibilities often dominate. The feed on Threads, curated by an unseen algorithm and showing posts from various users instead of just those you follow, evoked mixed feelings. Some found it overwhelming or potentially dangerous not to be able to curate their own feeds, while others found it nostalgic. It reminded them of a time when social media was new, exciting, and not yet plagued by negativity.

However, this joy also feels misdirected, out of touch, and tied to an era that has long since passed. The era of universal social media onboarding, including Twitter, was fueled by Millennial optimism and characterized by a carefree attitude. Remember the days of sharing pictures of brunch or unfiltered thoughts? Threads represents a memory of that time. Even though it may no longer be relevant, we’re reluctant to let it go. Perhaps, against all odds, Meta’s dominance will create its own reality, holding us temporarily in a golden age of posting enhanced pictures and gathering around tapas plates with friends.

As night fell and excitement turned into a somber realization, the truth became evident. The age of social media is over, and we cannot resurrect it. Zuckerberg has simply copied and pasted a social network, bringing us back to where we started, carrying the baggage and scars of our previous connectivity experiences. Large tech companies now dictate where attention, money, power, and influence reside. Whether we like it or not, this is the reality. Is Threads the next big thing? Should we join? MrBeast already has 1 million Thread followers.

The questions surrounding Threads, and any other new platforms designed for creating and sharing content, are simple yet existential. Who is this platform for, if anyone at all? Did anyone actually ask for this? Why are these attractive individuals with blue checkmarks and hundreds of thousands of followers so excited? Perhaps it’s because a platform that focuses on short text posts, without the clutter of forwards or advertisements, has its merits. Twitter’s core concept of sharing thoughts through concise messages has created diverse cultures and communities, fostering camaraderie, shared experiences, and even opportunities. However, there’s an underlying dissonance in these first few hours on a new platform, indicative of an era that has come to an end.

