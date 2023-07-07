Meta’s Threads app faces potential trade secrets lawsuit from Twitter

Sign up now to receive the myFT Daily Digest email, delivering a roundup of Social Media news straight to your inbox every morning.

In a bold move, Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta, accusing the company of stealing trade secrets to create its new messaging app, Threads. Within hours of its launch, Threads garnered tens of millions of users, making it a strong contender against Elon Musk’s Twitter. Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, revealed that over 30 million people had signed up in less than 24 hours, putting Threads on track to surpass OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT as the fastest-growing consumer app. Twitter’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, claims that Meta employed numerous former Twitter employees with access to confidential information, some of whom retained Twitter documents and electronic devices. Twitter alleges that Meta deliberately used this stolen information to develop Threads, violating state and federal laws.

Both Twitter and Meta have declined to comment on the matter. The letter from Twitter to Zuckerberg was first reported by Semafor, a reliable source, and confirmed by two individuals familiar with the situation. In response, Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion, stated that competition is acceptable, but cheating is not.

Meta’s communication director, Andy Stone, cited an anonymous source from Meta who refuted Twitter’s claim that former Twitter employees were involved in Threads’ development. According to Stone, the Threads engineering team does not include any former Twitter employees.

Threads is a text-based conversation app that allows users to publish posts up to 500 characters long, complete with links, photos, and videos. Similar to Twitter, users can reply to, like, and share posts. Some users have even dubbed Threads the “Twitter killer.” The app is directly linked to Instagram, making it easy for users to transfer their usernames and existing networks. Zuckerberg has described Threads as a friendlier alternative to Twitter, commending its successful launch.

Notably, OpenAI’s ChatGPT took five days to reach 1 million users and holds the record for the fastest-growing consumer app, reaching 100 million monthly active users in just two months, as reported by UBS analysts. Given Threads’ rapid growth, it is expected to achieve that milestone within days.

Threads gained attention as Elon Musk’s decisions regarding Twitter pushed away users and advertisers. His minimal moderation and sudden policy changes without explanation drew criticism. For example, Musk briefly limited the number of posts users could view, citing the need to address data scraping and manipulation. In addition, Musk downsized Twitter’s workforce by 80% and implemented significant cost-cutting measures to save the company from bankruptcy.

In its letter, Twitter demanded that Meta immediately cease using any Twitter trade secrets and confidential information. Twitter reserved the right to seek legal remedies and warned Meta against crawling or scraping Twitter’s followers or following data.