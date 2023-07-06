Meta’s Threads App Faces Lawsuit Threat from Twitter

Twitter’s parent company, X Corp., is escalating its dispute with Meta over the newly launched Threads app. The app gained significant popularity upon its release earlier this week. In a letter sent by a Silicon Valley law firm representing Twitter, the company accused Meta of unlawfully misappropriating Twitter’s trade secrets and intellectual property by poaching its employees. Threads, which competes with Twitter, was introduced as an accompanying application for Meta’s Instagram platform. Considering the recent upheaval in Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition, many see Threads as a potential rival that could pose a threat to Twitter’s dominance.

Elon Musk’s takeover saw a drastic reduction in Twitter’s workforce, leaving thousands jobless. Interestingly, some former Twitter employees have seemingly found employment at Meta, as stated in the letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Meta, the parent company of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, denied the allegations, asserting that there had been no impropriety.

A spokesperson for Meta claimed that none of the employees on the Threads engineering team were former Twitter employees. This statement contradicts the accusations made in the letter to Zuckerberg, which specifically alleged that Meta intentionally assigned former Twitter employees to develop the copycat Threads app using Twitter’s proprietary knowledge and intellectual property.

Meta was instructed to preserve any relevant documents related to the dispute. The situation between these two tech giants continues to unfold, with potentially significant ramifications for the social media landscape.

[Image Credit: https://img.huffingtonpost.com/asset/64a70bbf2400003200a10c13.jpeg?cache=uhousuglvl&ops=224_126]

