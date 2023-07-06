Meta’s new Threads app faces allegations of trade secret theft by Twitter

Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter, was seen attending the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France on June 16, 2023.

Twitter’s lawyer recently sent a letter to Meta, the parent company of Facebook, accusing them of “systematic” and “unlawful misappropriation” of trade secrets regarding their Threads service.

The attorney claimed that Meta’s Twitter clone was created by former Twitter employees who were knowingly assigned to develop a copycat app. The letter did not provide specific instances of trade secret misuse, but highlighted Elon Musk’s concern given Meta’s large userbase and technical capabilities.

Andy Stone, Meta’s communications director, denied the allegations, stating that no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee.

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the platform has faced various challenges and a decline in advertiser campaigns. Musk has downsized the company, resulting in slower response times to technical issues.

The attorney also claimed that Meta is prohibited from accessing Twitter’s follower data without evidence of such activity. Musk previously accused Twitter of widespread scraping of user data, but did not provide specific examples.

Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, indirectly referenced Threads in a tweet about being frequently imitated.

While Threads has attracted major brands and celebrities, the app still lacks important features and is not generating revenue at this time.

