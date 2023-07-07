Meta Threads users express surprise at inability to delete their account without also deleting their Instagram

Introducing Threads: A Creative Microblogging App

Meta Platforms launched Threads, an innovative microblogging app, at 7pm EST and midnight in the UK.

Threads is a text-based conversation platform connected to Instagram, enabling users to follow accounts they are already interested in on the popular photo-sharing platform.

Users can express their thoughts and opinions through thread-like posts that bear a resemblance to tweets.

According to the description on the App Store, Threads is a platform where communities come together to discuss various topics of interest and emerging trends.

Whether it’s your favorite creators or like-minded individuals, you can connect with them directly, build a loyal following, and share your ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world.





Threads is currently available for pre-order for users aged 12+ on the App Store

This versatile app is available in 31 different languages, including English, Traditional Chinese, Russian, and Spanish.

As per Meta’s terms of service, Threads utilizes location and browser history for its functionalities.

Implications for Elon Musk

Threads, developed by Mark Zuckerberg, arrives just after Elon Musk’s recent announcement of a temporary cap on the number of tweets users can read on Twitter.

Now, for a monthly fee of $8, verified users on Twitter can view up to 6,000 tweets daily.

Unverified users have a limit of 600 tweets per day, while new unverified accounts are capped at 300 tweets per day.

Threads is expected to generate significant competition between Zuckerberg and Musk, who previously even agreed to a physical fight.

In a recent tweet, Musk appeared to mock the new platform, saying, “Thank goodness they’re so sanely run,” in response to a group of Thread screenshots.





Users will be able to share their point of view in thread-like posts that appear very similar to tweets

Data Collection by Threads

Threads collects 14 different types of data that may be connected to your identity.

Apart from location and browser history, this includes financial information, purchase history, and even health data.

The App Store also indicates the collection of identifiers, sensitive information, and personal contact data.

Data usage may vary depending on the features you use within the app.

A comprehensive list of the data collected is as follows:

Health and Fitness

Financial Information

Contact Information

User Content

Browsing History

Usage Data

Diagnostics

Purchases

Location

Contacts

Search History

Identifiers

Sensitive Information

Other Data

How and When to Download Threads

Threads can be downloaded for free and is currently available for pre-order for users aged 12 and above on Apple’s App Store.