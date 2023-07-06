Meta faces lawsuit from Twitter over competing Threads app

Twitter has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, threatening legal action over its launch of a rival platform called Threads.

The letter alleges that Meta gained unauthorized access to and misused Twitter’s trade secrets and intellectual property. It also claims that Meta recruited Twitter employees to develop Threads as a competitor to Twitter.

In the letter, Twitter states, “We are determined to protect our intellectual property rights and demand that Meta immediately cease using any of Twitter’s trade secrets or highly confidential information.”

Threads, positioned as Meta’s response to Twitter, comes at a time when Twitter users are expressing dissatisfaction with Elon Musk’s management of the platform following various policy changes he implemented since taking control last year.

One recent change by Musk limited the number of posts a user can view in a day, enticing free users to upgrade to the paid Twitter Blue service for extended access.

Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, indirectly commented on the launch of Threads, stating, “This is your public square. We are often imitated, but the Twitter community can never be duplicated.”

Responding to the allegations, Meta Communications Director Andy Stone denied that any of the Threads engineering team had previously worked for Twitter.

Despite criticisms regarding missing features, Threads gained tens of millions of users, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stating that at least 30 million signed up on the first day. New users connect their Instagram accounts to start using the service.

Although the app is currently lacking certain basics such as search, hashtags, a following feed, and direct messaging, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri expressed optimism about the platform’s future and assured users that these features are being worked on.

However, the launch of Threads faced obstacles in Europe as it was prohibited by European Union officials due to privacy concerns.