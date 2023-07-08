May sees factory output volume return to growth path

In May, the volume of factory output in Manila experienced a significant growth of 8.1 percent compared to the same period last year when it contracted by 0.6 percent. This growth can be attributed to the increased production of electrical equipment and a decline in input costs. The Philippine Statistics Authority’s Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries reported that the output volume increase improved from 7.7 percent in the previous month. The manufacturing of electrical equipment contributed to more than a quarter (27 percent) of the overall increase in factory output. Additionally, the manufacture of chemical and chemical products showed a slower decline, while the manufacturing of beverages witnessed a positive turnaround.

The S&P Global Philippine Manufacturing PMI also saw improvement in May, reaching an eight-month high of 51.4. This was driven by an increase in new orders and production rates. A PMI above 50 indicates overall growth, while below 50 signifies a decline. The manufacturing sector has maintained a PMI above 50 for 16 consecutive months, showing consistent momentum after a slight setback in April. The May PMI data also indicated improved operating conditions and an increase in employment, marking the first growth in workforce in four months.

—Ronnel W. Domingo





