May sees Dublin hotel room rates reach a new record of €209

Hotels in Dublin experienced a boost in May, with an average daily rate of €209, surpassing the previous record set in September 2022. This positive trend is reflected in the year-to-date average daily rate across all Dublin hotels, which stands at €170. However, hotel operators are still grappling with rising costs, such as wages, utilities, and food and drink prices, which are impacting their profitability, according to a report by CBRE.

The report also highlights the strong occupancy rates across all Irish cities, including Dublin. The occupancy rate in Dublin averaged 78% by the end of May, which is in line with the same period in 2019. CBRE predicts that the occupancy rates will continue to grow during the busy summer season.

However, the hotel industry is facing challenges. Last year, the number of hotel nights booked online in Ireland was below pre-Covid levels, partially due to block-bookings by the State for refugees. Additionally, there are concerns about price gouging, particularly in Dublin, which has led to calls for the lower 9% Value Added Tax rate for the tourism sector to be extended beyond September.

On a positive note, the CBRE report indicates an increase in deals in the hotel market during the second quarter of the year. A total of €91 million was transacted across six deals, including the sale of the Imperial Hotel and Spa in Cork city for around €25 million to a private investor. In the first half of the year, a total of €135 million was invested in Irish hotels, with private investors, family offices, and hotel groups being particularly active in the market.

The hotel sector remains attractive to institutional investors and lenders due to the strong trading performance of both Dublin and regional hotels, according to Colin Richardson, director and head of research at CBRE Ireland. Paul Collins, the executive director and head of hotels at CBRE, also notes the strong appetite for hotel purchasing in Ireland and expects transactional activity to continue increasing throughout the year.

The report also highlights an emerging trend of converting office buildings into hotels. Recently, Telephone House, an office building in Dublin, was sold to hospitality group JMK, which plans to convert it into a 296-bedroom aparthotel. This trend of office-to-hotel conversions is gaining momentum, according to CBRE.

