Marta Kostyuk Advances in Wimbledon as Paula Badosa Withdraws from Mixed Doubles

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk made her way to the third round of Wimbledon for the first time when her opponent Paula Badosa from Spain retired due to injury during their match on Friday.

Kostyuk, a 21-year-old player, was leading 6-2 1-0 when Badosa withdrew from the game with a back problem.

Badosa, who is the 25-year-old girlfriend of Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, had previously missed the French Open due to a spinal stress fracture.

In addition to pulling out of the tournament, Badosa also decided not to play in the mixed doubles with Tsitsipas, stating that it was the “smartest thing” to do.

“The injury is the same as the one I’ve been struggling with in the past few weeks. It’s the stress fracture,” Badosa explained to reporters.

“I tried my best to play here, but yesterday when I woke up after my first-round match, I already felt it again. It’s gotten a little bit worse. So I will need a few days off and discuss with my team what to do in the coming days and weeks.”

Kostyuk had previously defeated eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the first round and now looks forward to continuing her run against 25th seed Madison Keys.